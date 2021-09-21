Fugees reunite for The Score 25th anniversary tour

While she only ever released one album, the '90s saw Lauryn Hill emerge as a fresh new musical talent! Find out how she got her start here!Lauryn Noelle Hill was born in East Orange, New Jersey on May 26, 1975. Hill's career began when she was only 18 years old, making her debut as part of the band The Fugees. The group's debut album didn't perform well, but their 1996 cover of "Killing Me Softly" ultimately launched Hill's career as a solo artist.Hill's 1998 studio album, titled The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, went on to be critically acclaimed. She had a chart-topping hit with "Doo Wop (That Thing)," and her album became one of the best-selling albums of all time! Find out more about Lauryn Hill's iconic career in the video above!Lauryn Hill: The Rapper's Rise To Fame