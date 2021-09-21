757Teamz boys volleyball Top 15: Indian River claims No. 1 ranking for the first time since 2018
The top 15 boys volleyball teams in Hampton Roads, as selected by staff writer Ray Nimmo, with team, record and last week’s ranking. For record updates, please email ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com .
1. Indian River, 12-0, 2
2. Cox, 9-1, 1
3. Kempsville, 5-0, 3
4. Princess Anne, 5-2, 4
5. Ocean Lakes, 3-2, 5
6. Hickory, 7-4, 6
7. Great Bridge, 7-6, 8
8. Oscar Smith, 5-3, 9
9. Warwick, 7-2, 11
10. Green Run, 6-4, 14
11. Maury, 4-3, NR
12. Granby, 4-3, 15
13. Norfolk Christian, 5-5, NR
14. Woodside, 3-2, 12
15. Gloucester, 3-2, 13
Dropped: Cape Henry (4-5), Grassfield (2-7)
Ray Nimmo, 757-446-2364, ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com
Comments / 0