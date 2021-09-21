CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
757Teamz boys volleyball Top 15: Indian River claims No. 1 ranking for the first time since 2018

By Ray Nimmo, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 9 days ago
Indian River’s Titus Blackburn, left, spikes the ball past Gloucester defender’s Connor brooks, right, and Jack Sandahl, second from right, during Wednesday nights class 5 region A semifinal game at Green Run high school on April 14, 2021 in Virginia Beach Va. Mike Caudill / The/Virginian-Pilot

The top 15 boys volleyball teams in Hampton Roads, as selected by staff writer Ray Nimmo, with team, record and last week’s ranking. For record updates, please email ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com .

1. Indian River, 12-0, 2

2. Cox, 9-1, 1

3. Kempsville, 5-0, 3

4. Princess Anne, 5-2, 4

5. Ocean Lakes, 3-2, 5

6. Hickory, 7-4, 6

7. Great Bridge, 7-6, 8

8. Oscar Smith, 5-3, 9

9. Warwick, 7-2, 11

10. Green Run, 6-4, 14

11. Maury, 4-3, NR

12. Granby, 4-3, 15

13. Norfolk Christian, 5-5, NR

14. Woodside, 3-2, 12

15. Gloucester, 3-2, 13

Dropped: Cape Henry (4-5), Grassfield (2-7)

Ray Nimmo, 757-446-2364, ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com

Virginian-Pilot

Despite pandemic, more Virginia students graduated in 2021

The second class to graduate during the pandemic hit a new record for on-time graduations. Statewide, 93% of students who started high school in 2017 graduated, up from 92.3% last year. The dropout rate also hit a historic low, falling from 5.1% to 4.3%. Most Hampton Roads districts bested the state average, but as a region, graduation rates lagged slightly behind — 91.7% of seniors in the ...
VIRGINIA STATE
