SOURCE SPORTS: Malika Andrews To Lead ESPN’s “NBA Today” Show
ESPN’s Malika Andrews will host the network’s new studio show “NBA TODAY,” ESPN announced in a news release on Monday. “It’s an incredible time to cover the NBA—a league that is full of characters and stories that have resonance far beyond the sports world,” Andrews said in a statement. “Our goal every day is to deliver information and analysis to our viewers that can’t be gleaned anywhere else. I’m so excited to showcase the league and the talented reporters, analysts and insiders on our team.”thesource.com
Comments / 0