A Green Bay Packers running back lost a necklace holding his dad's ashes as he scored a touchdown, and couldn't find it again

Green Bay's Aaron Jones lost a penchant containing his father's ashes during the team's win on Monday.

The running back said his dad would have been happy he lost it in the end zone.

The pendant fell from Jones' neck during the 2nd of his four touchdowns in a win over the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had an eventful night at Lambeau Field Monday, scoring four touchdowns, but losing a pendant containing a portion of his father's ashes in the process.

Jones scored three receiving and one rushing touchdown on the night as the Wisconsin side coasted to a 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

However, on scoring his second touchdown of the night, a pendant Jones was wearing - which held some of his father's ashes - came loose, and he was unable to find it again.

Ground staff searched for the pendant, but Jones said when he spoke to the media after the match that it hadn't yet been found.

Regardless, the running back seemed upbeat about losing the memento.

"He'd be happy. He'd be like: 'If you lose it anywhere, lose it in the end zone'," Jone said in a post-game interview.

The momento was eventually found by one of the Packers' training staff after the game.

Jones told 97.3 The Game, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN, that the staff member was searching for it until 1:45 am CT.

The 26-year-old was playing in his first game at Lambeau Field since his father died in April.

In an emotional Instagram post at the time of his father's death, Jones said his heart was "torn into a million pieces" and that he couldn't imagine playing a game without his dad in attendance.

"I know you have the best seat in the stadium and you're forever engraved in me and I'll carry our name high and be great like you've pushed me all my life!" - he wrote.

After going in at halftime trailing 17-14, the Packers scored three touchdowns without reply in the second half to earn the win and bounce back from a resounding 38-3 defeat at the Saints last week.