The Fugees’ Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras are officially reuniting for the 25th anniversary of their classic 1996 album, The Score. The trio are heading out on a 12-city international tour, kicking off on September 22 with an intimate pop-up show in New York City at an undisclosed location. The rest of the dates will take place between November and December, stopping off in Chicago, Oakland, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Newark and Washington, DC, before taking things overseas to London, along with shows in Nigeria and Ghana.

