Kentucky football: BBN, don't let an early-season clunker scare you off

Two weeks into the season, Kentucky fans were angry. Their Wildcats had thumped UL-Monroe. They had seemed well on the way to thumping Missouri when a few simple errors made it a competitive game. But Kentucky won that one, they were 2-0, and were disrespected by not being in the national Top 25. Kentucky was all but certain to go 10-2. Or was that 11-1? Who has their reservations for Atlanta?