Homebuilder Confidence Edges Up After Recent Plunge to 13-Month Low

The New Zealand dollar is trading quietly at the start of the week. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7005, up 0.01% on the day. The New Zealand dollar continues to be racked by strong volatility, as investors anxiously monitor the Evergrande crisis. The Chinese property giant failed to make a USD 85.0 million coupon payment last week, and another USD 47.5 million payment is due this week. The markets shrugged off the missed payment, and NZD/USD jumped 0.96% on Thursday. However, almost all of these gains were lost on Friday, after reports that Evergrande’s Electric Vehicle subsidiary had severe liquidity problems. The kiwi has settled down for now, but the roller-coaster ride could continue, based on new developments in the Evergrande saga. Chinese authorities are unlikely to bail out the company, but if they take measures to prevent contagion, stability in the markets will be preserved.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO