Carlos Condit has recently walked away from the UFC and now is sharing some wisdom with young fighters. Carlos Condit has had a long career in mixed martial arts. He began fighting professional back in 2002. Now, almost twenty years later, Condit is ready to hang up his gloves and try his hand at retirement. Condit announced his decision to retire at 37 years old and spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour about what the future holds for him.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO