CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

HER TRENDS: Rapunzel Braided Ponytails and Hair Accessories

By Tasha Turner
thesource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut-length braids have become the ultimate glam look, these super long braided ponytails would even have Rapunzel shook. It’s not just the floor-length ponies that have us running to the beauty supply store but adding accessories like clips, hoops and metal hair rings that instantly turn this look into a work of art. Last week, we took a full pause when Ashanti’s braid hit the floor and wrapped around her ankles at the 2021 VMA’s and Alicia Keys 90’s inspired butterfly clips she showed off in an Instagram video had us all feeling a bit nostalgic. However, the number of bundles of hair used or accessories you choose it definitely is a great way to add to the glam factor. So if you’re looking for us this weekend we’ll be ordering metal hair rings off of Etsy and snatching up hair in the beauty supply store.

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Hops on the Catsuit Trend in a Hot Pink Leotard & Cinderella Wedges

Jennifer Lopez broke out two of this season’s biggest trends for her newest DSW campaign. Debuting yesterday, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress showed off pieces from her new JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection in glam fall style. For one look from the video game-inspired photoshoot, Lopez modeled a glittering pink catsuit; the spaghetti-strap number comes courtesy of designer Vrettos Vrettakos custom-made for the singer. Lopez’s own new capsule comes accompanied by a “Hit Play” campaign that encourages optimism and playfulness through style. The campaign even introduces Lopez’s first-ever 8-bit interactive video game as a fun incentive to interplay with her brand...
THEATER & DANCE
Cosmopolitan

Jesy Nelson just dyed her hair platinum blonde and it looks incredible

We’ve long been waiting for Jesy Nelson to drop her new solo material. The former-Little Mix member has recorded new music and while we don’t know when our ears will be blessed with these new sounds, Jesy has been giving us glimpses into how she’s preparing. Alongside delish-looking meals and...
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

Lisa Vanderpump Finishes Her Hair With This $24 Frizz-Taming Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We strongly believe that Lisa Vanderpump has never had a day when she didn’t look completely on point. Her makeup always appears flawless, and her hair is coiffed and styled to perfection at all times.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
Person
Alicia Keys
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Stunning Money Piece Hair Highlights for a Face-Framing Trend

The trendy money piece hair is attainable if the front strands are lighter than the rest of the mane. It’s a highlighting technique that boosts your complexion and accentuates your facial features. Jessica Ann Brown, a hairstylist from Frisco, TX, shares her tips on the money piece trend. “The partition...
HAIR CARE
Vogue

7 Bold Hair Colour Trends To Try This Autumn

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A fun way to freshen up your look this autumn is by changing up the colour of your hair. By now, your sunkissed...
HAIR CARE
The Guardian

‘For us, Black hair is Black history’: Rihanna’s fashion show sparks row for styling white models’ hair in braids

Singer Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion line has stirred an online debate around cultural appropriation, after models wore what appeared to be braids during the label’s lingerie show. After the show was screened last Friday on Amazon Prime, viewers expressed concern on social media at seeing non-Black models, including Emily Ratajkowski, with braids.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Cardi B Debuted an Eyebrow Piercing at Paris Fashion Week

The spring/summer 2022 season of Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and stunning beauty looks, like metallic lids and hot pink pigments on the eyes and cheeks, have already glittered the runway. But, on Sept 28, Cardi B stole all of our attention at the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibition with red bedazzled brows and a brand-new eyebrow piercing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Braids#Vma
Shape Magazine

Fall 2021 Hair Color Trends That'll Have You Sprinting to the Salon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fall is just a few days away, which means sweater weather, a new batch of TV premieres, and pumpkin spice mania are all imminent. And for a lot of people, this time of year also involves a hair color refresh. (After all, the leaves are changing to fiery hues, so doing the same to your strands might feel right.)
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

You need to see Mindy Kaling's take on the retro hair trend

The hair transformations were out in full force at Sunday night's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. First there was Mandy Moore - who we almost didn't recognise - with her full fringe makeover that will finally seal the deal on your long-debated bangs decision. Then there was Kaley Cuoco and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Goes Bold in A Brown Leather Jacket, Fur Hat & Acne Knee-High Boots

Kylie Jenner, who recently took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy, grabbed some lunch with daughter Stormi during a break from New York Fashion Week on Friday afternoon. While Manhattan temps having been over 80 degrees as of late, the heat didn’t stop Jenner from looking ahead to cozier autumn looks. Case in point: She rocked a statement-making brown leather jacket as a minidress along with animal-printed, fuzzy knee-high boots, and a tan textured furry bucket hat, all straight from Acne Studios’ Fall 2021 runway collection. Jenner is giving a whole new meaning to the idea of maternity style as of late. Last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Hair Care
PopSugar

The "Pumpkin Cream" Hair-Color Trend Will Get You in the Spirit For Fall

The "pumpkin cream" hair-color trend is proving to be popular this fall. The fall hair color mixes shades of orange and copper with blond highlights. The hair color works great on redheads, blondes, or soft brunettes. Grocery stores have started stocking all of our favorite pumpkin-spice-flavored items and Halloween nail-art...
HAIR CARE
TODAY.com

Best fall hair trends of 2021, according to stylists

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. A cool...
HAIR CARE
Distractify

Ariana Grande's Ponytail Is Part of Her Signature Look

Much like Amber Rose's buzz cut or Zooey Deschanel's bangs, Ariana Grande is going for a specific look with her ponytail. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find images of her without it. Since Ariana's *look* relies so heavily on that particular hairstyle, some fans wonder why she wears a...
CELEBRITIES
thepioneerwoman.com

Ree Asks: What Do You Call These Hair Accessories?

Alex and I met for dinner while I was in Texas and we both wore our hair up in chip clips (swipe forward to see our mother-daughter lewk.) Do you call them chip clips? Or hair clips? Here's a side view. I ask whether you say "chip clip" because it...
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian's hairstylist reveals the price of her Met Gala ponytail

When it comes to conversation around the Met Gala, you wouldn't be mistaken for thinking that money is no object for those in attendance. With a seat to the eminent fashion fundraising event reported to set you back around $35,000 (over £25,ooo), it's hardly one of the most affordable nights out pencilled into a celebrity's calendar.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionisers.com

Stunning Hair Color Trends for Fall 2021 to Uplift Your Looks

Fall has always been a season that brings renovation to nature. Nature inspires us by changing the colors of tree leaves and giving us delicious food. These attractive changes may inspire you to amp up your glam game. But have you ever wondered how important your hair color is in...
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy