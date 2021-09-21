HER TRENDS: Rapunzel Braided Ponytails and Hair Accessories

But-length braids have become the ultimate glam look, these super long braided ponytails would even have Rapunzel shook. It’s not just the floor-length ponies that have us running to the beauty supply store but adding accessories like clips, hoops and metal hair rings that instantly turn this look into a work of art. Last week, we took a full pause when Ashanti’s braid hit the floor and wrapped around her ankles at the 2021 VMA’s and Alicia Keys 90’s inspired butterfly clips she showed off in an Instagram video had us all feeling a bit nostalgic. However, the number of bundles of hair used or accessories you choose it definitely is a great way to add to the glam factor. So if you’re looking for us this weekend we’ll be ordering metal hair rings off of Etsy and snatching up hair in the beauty supply store.