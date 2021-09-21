Refugee Response's Annual Benefit on Oct. 2 in Ohio City to Feature Global Food, Culture
“It’s going to be a little different this year,” executive director Patrick Kearns says of the annual Refugee Response benefit on Oct. 2. “This year we’re really excited because we get to showcase the food, the culture and the cuisine of a lot of the folks we are honored to serve through our work and to put a spotlight on some food that people might not encounter on a regular basis.”www.clevescene.com
