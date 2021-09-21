NFL assistant receives fine for shoving former Alabama player
There’s been more fallout from the Week 1 shoving incident that involved Ronnie Harrison of the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis. A report from Yahoo Sports said that the NFL Players Association said Monday that it has been informed that Lewis was fined for his part in a sideline altercation with Harrison during their Week 1 game. This contradicts an NFL Network report last week that only Harrison would be fined for the incident. The amount of the fine was not disclosed.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
