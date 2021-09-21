NFL assistant receives fine for shoving former Alabama player

The NFL fined former Alabama stars Julio Jones of the Tennessee Titans and Ronnie Harrison of the Cleveland Browns in regard to penalties in week 1. During the Chiefs first win of the season on Sunday, Harrison was ejected from the game after he shoved Kansas City’s RB Coach, Greg Lewis. The dispute started by Lewis making an effort to shove Harrison out of the way so that he would not step on Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire who was on the ground. Harrison responded to Lewis by shoving him back, which landed him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and disqualification for any further play.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO