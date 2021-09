Tom Ford met the love of his life a lifetime ago, when he was in her early 20s. The iconic designer and former editor of Vogue, Richard Buckley, did not sign the papers that made them officially married until 2014, but they became each other's rocks 35 years ago. However, on September 21, Ford announced on his Instagram that Buckley had died at their Los Angeles home following a long illness. He was 72. Ford and Buckley shared one child, Alexander John "Jack" Buckley Ford, who was born on September 23, 2012 — 26 years into their relationship, per The Hollywood Reporter. Jack and Tom were both by Buckley's side when he died, per Instagram.

