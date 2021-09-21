DraftKings makes $20 billion offer for Entain - CNBC

Ensemble Health Partners has filed for an initial public offering, seeking to sell $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. Based in Cincinnati, Ensemble offers medical-claim management tools for hospitals and other health-care providers, enabling them to identify, manage, and collect revenue from patients, insurance companies, and other payors. Underwriters include Goldman Sachs and B. of A. Securities, according to the filing Wednesday. Ensemble plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol ENSB. It listed revenue of $600 million in 2020, compared with $231 million for the six months ended in December 2019, and net income of $101 million for 2020, compared with net income of $33.6 million for the six months ended in December 2019.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO