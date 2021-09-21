CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

DraftKings makes $20 billion offer for Entain - CNBC

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sports betting firm DraftKings has made a $20 billion cash-and-stock offer for Ladbrokes owner Entain Plc, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

DraftKings and Entain were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Related
ValueWalk

Entain – Mulls A DraftKings Offer

Entain PLC (LON:ENT) has confirmed that it’s received two approaches to buy the company from Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). The first at £25.00 a share was rejected. The second mixed cash and shares deal offer values Entain at £28.00 per share, reflecting a 46.2% premium from the group’s closing share price on 20 September.
GAMBLING
Shropshire Star

Entain considering takeover offer after previously rejecting suitor

The betting company said it had been approached by DraftKings on Sunday with a second approach. Entain has said it rejected a smaller takeover approach from US company DraftKings before a second attempt was made on Sunday. The Ladbrokes owner said it had not been interested in a 2,500p per...
GAMBLING
Reuters

DraftKings woos Entain as focus shifts to snubbed MGM

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. fantasy sports betting company DraftKings (DKNG.O) has made a takeover proposal that values Entain (ENT.L) at $22.4 billion, months after the British gambling firm rejected an offer from MGM Resorts International (MGM.N). read more. Analysts said much now would depend on MGM, Entain's joint venture...
GAMBLING
Boston Globe

Entain confirms DraftKings’ $22.4b bid

The British betting company Entain has confirmed a takeover bid worth about $22.4 billion from DraftKings as online gambling companies seek inroads into physical betting sites and vice versa. Entain’s stock surged nearly 6 percent Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange and rumors of a potential deal have more than...
GAMBLING
investing.com

Entain Says It's Studying Improved Bid From Draftkings

Investing.com -- U.K. betting group Entain (LON: ENT ) said it's considering an improved offer of 2,800 pence a share from U.S. group DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG ), after rejecting a first bid of 2,500p as too low. The new offer is a hybrid cash-and-stock offering, consisting of 630p in cash...
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

Entain confirms DraftKings’ acquisitive interest

Entain has confirmed media reports that US sports wagering, gaming and fantasy sports operator DraftKings is interested in acquiring the company. A statement from the company’s board confirmed that a proposal to acquire the FTSE100 firm had been tabled, and that such a takeover would include a combination of the former’s stock and cash.
GAMBLING
Coinspeaker

DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Drops 7% amid Rumors of Possible Entain Acquisition, ENT Stock Up 18%

DraftKings is making a $20 billion offer to acquire Entain online betting company in the company’s stock alongside cash. DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock closed the trading on Tuesday, September 21, at $52.77, down 7.42%. According to news outlet CNBC, the American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting operator is ready to acquire UK online sports betting company Entain PLC (LON: ENT). Consequently, ENT stock closed September 21 trading at £ 2,261.00, up 18.04%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Entain soars on DraftKings bid; MGM keeps poker face

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Entain's (ENT.L) shares hit a record high on Wednesday after the British gambling group received a $22.4 billion takeover proposal from U.S. rival DraftKings (DKNG.O), double a bid it rejected from joint venture partner MGM (MGM.N) in January. Dealmaking is picking up in the online gaming...
GAMBLING
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health files for $100 million IPO

Ensemble Health Partners has filed for an initial public offering, seeking to sell $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. Based in Cincinnati, Ensemble offers medical-claim management tools for hospitals and other health-care providers, enabling them to identify, manage, and collect revenue from patients, insurance companies, and other payors. Underwriters include Goldman Sachs and B. of A. Securities, according to the filing Wednesday. Ensemble plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol ENSB. It listed revenue of $600 million in 2020, compared with $231 million for the six months ended in December 2019, and net income of $101 million for 2020, compared with net income of $33.6 million for the six months ended in December 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

European Stocks Gain; Entain Soars on DraftKings Interest

Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Wednesday, helped by M&A action in the leisure sector and an easing of tensions around embattled Chinese property group Evergrande , ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting. At 4 AM ET (0800 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.2% higher, the CAC...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

