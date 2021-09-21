CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Promoted To Triple-A Worcester

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 9 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox prospect Triston Casas is one step closer to the big leagues. The first baseman has been promoted to Triple-A Worcester to close the 2021 season.

With the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs done with their season, Casas will get a chance to crush some massive bombs for the WooSox over the next two weeks. Worcester has 10 games remaining on their schedule, five of which will be at the bandbox that is Polar Park.

It’ll be interesting to see how Casas does with Worcester, after the 21-year-old slashed .284/.395/.484 with 13 dingers for Portland over 77 games. A first-round pick by Boston in 2018, Casas also made a gigantic splash in the Olympics, leading Team USA with three homers and eight RBIs during the team’s run to a silver medal.

Casas was Boston’s No. 1 prospect for most of the year, before Marcelo Mayer took that mantle after the Red Sox drafted the infielder with the No. 4 overall pick in July.

bostonsportsextra.com

All About the Red Sox

There is no doubt that most Americans and indeed many other nationals would have heard of the name Red Sox. Despite the quirkiness of the name, it would not be an overstatement to say that they are a household name in America, and even those who are not into baseball will appreciate the long and storied history the team from Boston has. Apart from having a rich history, they also boast one of the highest fan bases in the sport, alongside a wonderful list of accomplishments. They have an impressive nine World Series titles and 14 American Leagues in their roster, making them one of America’s best baseball teams.
MLB
chatsports.com

Watch Triston Casas homer in his second Triple-A at-bat with WooSox

Red Sox prospect Triston Casas hit a homer in his second at-bat as a member of the Worcester Red Sox — the team’s Triple-A affiliate. Casas, the top Red Sox prospect on Baseball America’s rankings and second on the MLB’s list behind Marcelo Mayer, was called up when the Portland Sea Dogs’ season ended on Monday. He made his debut on Wednesday at Polar Park in Worcester, and with two strikes in his second at-bat, Casas hit a drive the opposite way over the left-field wall.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Roster Moves: Boston DFA’s Two; Sends Down Pair Of Prospects

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. The Boston Red Sox front office was busy on their penultimate off day of the season. Jarren Duran and Jonathan Araúz were activated from the COVID-19 injured list, then sent down to Triple-A Worcester. In order to make room for them on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Yacksel Ríos and Geoff Hartlieb for assignment.
MLB
