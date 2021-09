Jalen Ramsey has become much more than just a cornerback since being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. And for that reason, it’s difficult to find a fair comparison for him. He’s as good as any lockdown cornerback when he lines up outside, and as he showed in Week 1, he can also be a tone-setter and disruptive presence in the middle of the field when he’s in the slot or the box.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO