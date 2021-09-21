CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German court orders removal of 'Hang the Greens' posters

 9 days ago
BERLIN (Reuters) - A German court ordered on Tuesday the removal of election posters saying “Hang The Greens” placed by a far-right party with suspected links to neo-Nazi groups.

The posters festooning the city of Zwickau were put up by The Third Way, a small party monitored by security services, days before a vote that will set the course of Europe’s largest economy after the departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Greens, third in the polls, are likely to be part of a coalition government after the Sept. 26 vote.

German concerns about far-right violence were heightened two years ago when conservative politician Walter Luebcke was shot dead here by a neo-Nazi for his pro-immigration views.

The top regional court in the eastern state of Saxony overruled a lower court that had said the posters could stay up as long as they were not displayed within 100 metres (109.36 yards) of Green posters.

“The party’s freedom of expression must take a back seat to the protection of public safety,” the higher court said in a statement, adding that the posters could be seen as inciting hatred and violence against members of the Greens.

The Third Way had argued that the slogan was ambiguous, especially in the context of an election as its campaign posters were green, and that there was a free speech justification for keeping the posters up.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Orders#The Greens#Election#Coalition Government#German#Neo Nazi
The Conversation UK

Germany election: Olaf Scholz’s social democrats come out on top but smaller parties hold the key to government

Election night in Germany proved inconclusive. There were some clear winners and losers, but not such that we can be sure of the shape of the next German government. The social democratic SPD came out on top, crowning a remarkable turnaround in its fortunes. In 2017, it bagged the worst result in its history, in 2019 the European elections were even worse, it was riven with internal division. Now the party looks united and hungry for power, with Olaf Scholz laying claim to the chancellorship (and clearly favoured for the role in opinion polls).
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Government brings legal action against Insulate Britain protesters blocking M25

The government has launched legal proceedings against environmental activists for blocking the M25 in defiance of a recent court injunction.This comes as demonstrators from Insulate Britain, a climate group started by one of Extinction Rebellion’s founders, stopped traffic on the motorway on Wednesday - the seventh time they have done so in little more than fortnight.Protesters have also recently blocked other key roads such as the A20 near the Port of Dover. Last week, the government warned climate campaigners they could be charged with contempt of court if they ignored an interim injunction issued by the High Court on 22...
ADVOCACY
AFP

US, EU pledge joint action on tech issues, semiconductors, China

US and EU officials on Wednesday pledged to join forces to deal with a host of technology and trade issues to secure semiconductor supplies and counter China's dominance. In addition to semiconductors, the sides are grappling with how to work together to counter what they view as China's unfair trade practices.
FOREIGN POLICY
