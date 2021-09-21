CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The third season of 'Succession' has an official trailer—here's how to watch

The Roy family are back in season 3 of 'Succession.' HBO Max

Tom Wambsgans is nearly back on our screens. Succession , the extremely popular HBO series about the wealthy Roy family's struggles for power, is coming back for its third season, and with the release of a brand new trailer, we get a glimpse into Kendall's renewed fight against his father, Logan Roy.

The new season of Succession will premier on October 17, 2021, and you can catch seasons 1 and 2 and the new episodes when they release on HBO Max .

How can you stream Succession ?

You can stream Succession and more with an HBO Max subscription . HBO Max is currently only available in the United States and certain U.S. territories, and can be accessed with internet connection through Android products, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, some gaming consoles, and certain smart TV platforms.

HBO Max is home to HBO films and series, Max Original series and films, DC movies and shows, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s vast catalogue, the Sesame Workshop collection, Looney Tunes, and more. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as the new Gossip Girl series, Malignant , the upcoming Dune film, and more.

What is the third season of Succession about?

"There he is, the little man that started this big war." Jesse Armstrong's Succession is returning after a highly successful second season. Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) is back on his feet and coming for Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and the Roy empire in the newest trailer for Succession 's third season. After the explosive events of the second season's finale, Kendall has returned to his original goal of dethroning his father, with the unlikely help of Greg (Nicholas Braun), who assisted Kendall in turning on Logan in season 2.

Newcomers to the series' third season include HBO's favorite tall blonde Alexander Skarsgard and Adrien Brody. In the trailer, Skarsgard's character discusses Logan's death with Roman (Kieran Culkin), who notes that he's, "Obviously, hugely looking forward" to his father dying. Tensions are higher than ever throughout the trailer, as Connor attempts to convince Roy that he's better than his siblings and Shiv and Kendall claw and scrape to gain control of the Roy family legacy (Matthew Macfayden's Tom Wambsgans seems to be caught in the crossfire, as per usual).

The third season of Succession premieres on October 17, 2021 on HBO Max .

How can you sign up for HBO Max?

HBO Max is the new streaming service from HBO. HBO Max is home to all HBO original movies and series, as well as a library of popular films and shows, including Wonder Woman 1984 and the upcoming Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections . You can sign up for HBO Max on its own and access it through HBO’s website, or download the app to supported devices through your TV, digital, or mobile provider. A standalone Ad-Free HBO Max subscription starts at $14.99/month. Right now, you can sign up for 50% off of the subscription for six months .

HBO Max is home to HBO content and series such as Insecure , The White Lotus , Watchmen , and Hacks . The platform hosts movies, series, and documentaries from many other sources, from  films like Howl’s Moving Castle , The Matrix , Ocean’s 8 , Wonder Woman , and the Lord of the Rings trilogy to series like Doctor Who , Courage the Cowardly Dog , Steven Universe , and many more.

