Miami, FL

One Dead, One Injured After Being Shot Near FTX Arena

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 8 days ago



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the two people shot Monday night not far from the FTX Arena in downtown Miami has died.

Miami police said the shooting happened at 1075 Biscayne Boulevard around 9:45 p.m.

Both were rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center. Police said the man who died was in his 60s, his name has not been released. The other person was listed in serious condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

CBS Miami

3 Treated For Smoke Inhalation Following Lauderhill Fire

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a residential fire Wednesday in Lauderhill. It happened in the 4800 block of 17th Court. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. No word on the condition of those who were overcome by smoke.
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Needs Help Finding 79-Year-Old Gerald Connors

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for your help finding 79-year-old Gerald Connors. Connors was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of NE 191 Street. The 79-year-old stands 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. The was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. MDPD said Connors may need medical assistance. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Search For Missing 19-Year-Old Miya Marcano Enters Fifth Day

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The search for missing Florida college student Miya Marcano enters day 5 on Wednesday. The aunt of a missing teen in Central Florida says 19-years-old Marcano was kidnapped. This as the family grows more frustrated as her disappearance reaches the five-day mark. Marcano’s aunt says investigators do have their attention on a search area but they cannot yet say where. She tells CBS 4 News that the family is getting various locations, leads and tips from the public but not leads provided by law enforcement. “I’m tired of seeing helicopters in the same location and nothing coming out of it, we’re tired...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Miami Man Kills Father, Critically Injures Mother Found With ‘Knife Blade Stuck In Her Back’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 24-year-old Miami man, who lived with his parents, is now charged with killing his father and trying to kill his mother. According to Miami-Dade Police, Marlon Herrera is charged with second degree murder and second-degree attempted murder for the violent attack which took place on Sunday, September 26. It was around 8:20 p.m. when police were called to a home in the 7200 block of 16th Street regarding someone with a knife and loud screaming. When officers arrived, they also heard screaming and through a window, witnessed an “unresponsive man on the floor surrounded by blood,” according to the police report. Officers forced their way inside the home and found Herrera straddling a woman on the kitchen floor, said the report. It was his mother, police say, who was “suffering from stab wounds and had a knife blade stuck in her back.” Officers took Herrera into custody without incident. The father was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center but did not survive. The mother was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Police did not reveal a motive for the violent attack on his parents.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man Shot Banging On Driver’s Window In Miramar Suffered From PTSD; Marine Served 2 Tours In Afghanistan

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — CBS4 has uncovered new details about a man who was reportedly shot and killed after making threats and banging on another man’s car at a stoplight early Wednesday morning. A cousin told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the man who lost his life was 30 and had served two tours of duty as a Marine in Afghanistan and suffered from PTSD. He collapsed and died at a gas station next to where the shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. at 441 and Miramar Parkway. Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said, “Preliminary information we received was that the deceased person approached the person...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Four People On Helicopter That Crashed At Miami Executive Airport

Miami (CBS Miami) – The FAA is investigating a helicopter crash at Miami Executive Airport in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to the FAA, the Robinson R44 helicopter struck a fence with its rotor while landing shortly after 7pm on Tuesday night. The helicopter then rolled onto its side. As a result, a couple of nearby vehicles were damaged. Four people were aboard. Only one person sustained minor injuries. Anthony Valle works at the hanger and had helped the pilot take off. “Two of the passengers were tourists and had come to Miami and one of the friends said, ‘Oh let me show you around Miami in...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Pilot, Student Headed To North Perry Airport Hospitalized After Plane Crash Near Miramar Strip Mall

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – It was a close call for two women on board a small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing on a sidewalk by a strip mall in Miramar Monday night. A representative of UAN Venture Partners of Odessa, the registered owner of the plane, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that an instructor and a student pilot were on board when the plane went down on Palm Avenue just north of Miramar Parkway, brushing a utility pole. He said that even though police said the women were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition, they were going to...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Small Plane Crash In Miramar Sends Two People To The Hospital

MIRAMAR (CBS Miami) — Roads have reopened after a small plane crashed late Monday night near a Miramar shopping center. According to police, two people were onboard at the time of the crash. Both were transported to a nearby Hospital by Miramar Fire Rescue. Their condition was unknown at the time. According to the FAA, it was a single-engine Cessna 172. Police had Palm Avenue from Miramar Parkway North to Miramar Blvd shutdown for several hours overnight. No word on where the plane was headed to. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD Seizes Several Pounds Of Drugs, Thousands In Cash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department seized several pounds of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in a recent sweep. Officers shared a picture on Twitter of the drug bust. An ongoing narcotics investigation by our Midwest District Gang Unit, yielded the seizure of:-5.4 kilos of cocaine-14.3 ounces of divided cocaine-.5 lbs of marijuana -12 ounces of Ecstasy-$68K US Currency-3 arrestsGreat job, detectives. #MDPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/gjEnspzSGH — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 29, 2021 They seized more than five kilos of cocaine, half a pound of marijuana, 12 ounces of ecstasy and $68,000. Police made three arrests. The names of the suspects have not been released.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Search Resumes For Missing 19-Year-Old Miya Marcano After Person Of Interest Found Dead

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Family members of missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano, spent Tuesday morning passing out flyers and taking part in another search in hopes it will lead to information about the Florida girl’s mysterious disappearance in Orlando. Tuesday’s search is focused on the area around the University of Central Florida and a wooded area behind her apartment complex, Arden Villas, according to her family. Miya Marcano lived and worked at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando where she was last seen on Sept. on Sept. 24.(Source: WESH via CNN) It’s where she was last seen on Friday, Sept. 24. It’s also where the 27-year-old...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

BSO Clears Person Of Interest In Tamarac Burglary Where Thief Claimed To Be Deputy

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has cleared a person of interest in a Tamarac burglary where the thief claimed to be a deputy. BSO released Ring video of a man approaching the front door of a home in the 8000 block of Sanibel Drive. That home had been broken into by a burglar who had shattered a sliding glass door in the rear of the residence. The burglar claimed he was with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and asked if anyone was home. When no one answered, he searched the home and left with more than $1,000 worth of items. BSO is now clarifying that the man seen at the front door and the man seen inside ransacking the home are not the same person. BSO has cleared this person in connection to the Tamarac burglary. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office) Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD: American Airlines Passenger Detained After Opening Emergency Exit, Walking On Wing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department reports an American Airlines passenger has been detained after opening the plane’s emergency exit and walking on the wing. MDPD said the incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after the flight from Cali, Colombia had just arrived at Miami International Airport. According to MDPD, the male passenger opened the emergency exit and walked on the wing as the plane had reached the gate. Customs and Border Protection agents apprehended the man. Everyone else was able to deplane without incident. American Airlines released the following statement on the incident,: “During deplaning in Miami, a customer on American Airlines flight 920 with service from Cali, Colombia (CLO) to MIA exited the aircraft via an emergency exit. The customer was immediately detained by law enforcement. We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action.” The suspect has not been identified. No word on any charges.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Vigil Held In Orlando For Missing Teen Miya Marcano After Day Of Searching

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The sun set over another day of searching in Central Florida for 19-year-old Miya Marcano. Outside the Orlando apartment building where Marcano lives and was last seen there an emotional vigil Tuesday night. Her grandmother was inconsolable. “Protect her lord from the hands of the devil, protect her from the hands of evil,” she said. Miya Marcano (Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office) Dozens showed up lighting candles and their cellphones in hopes of shining a light to show Marcano the way home. Family members spent the day earlier searching this area in Seminole County where a person of interest in her disappearance was found dead in an apparent suicide. “This is two days in a row just looking for anything that we can find any clue that maybe this guy left behind,” said Semone Westmaas, Marcano’s aunt. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office provided a new picture of Marcano with what she’s believed to have last been wearing when she went missing Friday. According to a relative, they knew something was wrong when they went into her apartment after her disappearance and noticed dirt and items left all over the floor, which is very unlike Marcano.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Davonte Barnes Charged In Mass Shooting Outside NW Miami-Dade Banquet Hall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have made their first arrest in the mass shooting outside a northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall over the Memorial Day weekend. Davonte Barnes, 22, faces three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty. Barnes was arrested Thursday night. Miami-Dade police said he confessed to meeting with the suspects before the shooting and being a look out while it took place outside the El Mula Banquet Hall at 7630 Northwest 186th Street. In court on Fridday, Barnes told a Judge. “I need to get a lawyer. I have not...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Sheriff: Person Of Interest In 19-Year-Old Miya Marcano’s Disappearance Found Dead

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A person of interest in the disappearance of a Florida college student Miya Marcano was found dead on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which is also asking for the public’s help in finding the 19-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday, September 24. Orange County Sheriff John Mina held a news conference on Monday and revealed Armando Caballero, 27, was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday. Marcano worked at the Arden Villas apartment near the University of Central Florida in Orlando. It is where she was last seen...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Man Faces Charges In Florida Keys After Fleeing From Police At More Than 100 MPH

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 19-year-old Miami man was arrested Saturday morning in the Florida Keys after fleeing from police while reaching speeds greater than 100 mph on U.S. 1. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Calvin Charles LaRoche, 19, has been charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fraud. Deputies had to use road spikes to stop LaRoche’s BMW near Mile Marker 91. LaRoche was taken into custody without further incident. Police said they found about 3.3 grams of cocaine, a vape pen, a THC oil cartridge, and two fake IDs in his wallet.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Ring Doorbell Camera Appears To Show Elderly Woman Threatening Neighbor With Knife

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An elderly woman is facing charges after police say she pulled a knife on a neighbor last Thursday in SW Miami. The entire incident was caught on a Ring doorbell security camera. The Ring doorbell video camera at a home in Southwest 143rd Avenue and 102nd Street shows 76-year-old Elvia Nunn asking neighbor Gilberto Arocha, 66, if some women were there. Arocha tells Nunn that they don’t live there anymore and that they used to live there a long time ago. Nunn then tells Arocha that she saw them there and then she is seen pulling a knife and moving it in a threatening manner. Arocha called police and arrested Nunn, who was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Nunn is being held on $5,000 bond.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Hialeah Man Accused Of Spinning Dog Around By Neck Until It Died

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah man was arrested after he reportedly strangled a dog to death and then tied the dead body to a street sign. According to police, on Wednesday, September 22nd, they received a call about an aggressive man and a dog that may have been injured. When an officer arrived at the location, they found 36-year-old Kenny Amaro in middle of W 10th Street “acting irrationally.” The owners of the dog said they found its body “lassoed to a traffic street sign.” When police interviewed Amaro, he told them when he encountered the dog in front of its owners’ residence it...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Southwest Ranches Investigation, Police Won’t Say What They Are Looking For

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Davie police are remaining tight-lipped about a section of road in Southwest Ranches that is being dug up as part of an investigation. Chopper4 over the scene Friday spotted a piece of heavy equipment digging up a section of Mustang Trail between SW 136th Ave to Melaleuca Road. The dirt was placed in buckets and then several investigators sifted through it using screens. Southwest Ranches Investigation. (CBS4) Davie police would not say what they are looking for. “Davie Police Criminal Investigations Division is in the area of Southwest Ranches seeking evidence in relation to an ongoing investigation. No further details...
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
