CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Croatia police trying to identify woman with memory loss

ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BahAo_0c38v9h700

Croatian police said Tuesday they are still working to establish the identity of a woman with no recollection of who she is or where she came from before she ended up on a northern Adriatic Sea island.

Police told The Associated Press they are searching the terrain and conducting interviews with residents and tourists to see if anyone has information about the woman discovered Sept. 12 on the island of Krk.

“A number of tips received from citizens in Croatia and from abroad about the identity of the person are being checked and investigated,” police said in an email.

Croatian media have reported that the woman communicated in English and that locals found her sitting on a jagged rock in a remote part of the island that is inhabited by bears. She did not have identification documents or a cellphone with her, reports said.

Police have released a photo showing a blond woman of about 60 years with blue eyes. They said that when found, she was dressed in a hooded dark blue shirt with white stripes, black trousers, sneakers and a pink hat.

The case has drawn attention both in Croatia and internationally. With its stunning coastline and islands, Croatia is one of the most popular European tourism destinations and frequented each year by millions of tourists from all over the world.

Local Croatian rescue services have said that the unknown woman had spent the night at the sea shore and was found “exhausted and with light injuries and disoriented.”

The woman has since been transferred to a hospital in the town of Rijeka. Police described her condition in the email to the AP as “stable” and said that Croatian social services will take over once she is released from hospital care.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police search for answers over mystery woman ‘with perfect English found on rocks’ in Croatia

Police are searching for answers after a mystery woman was found a Croatian island, with local media saying she was discovered sitting on rocks and speaks perfect English.A local force has appealed to the public for information about the woman, believed to be in her 60s, in order to try and work out her identity.Police said she has not been able to remember who she is. In their appeal, the Primorje-Gorski Kotar police department shared an image of the woman, who had cuts to her face. She received medical assistance after being found on the island of Krk, which sits...
WORLD
Sand Hills Express

North Platte Police identify woman found dead in home last weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- North Plate Police have identified the woman found dead inside a home last weekend. Police identified the woman as 23-year-old Gabrielle Jurgensen. Authorities say officers responded to North Jackson Avenue in reference to a death. On arrival, officers found a woman dead inside the home. Police...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Memory Loss#Rijeka#Croatian#The Associated Press#European#Ap
Daily Mail

Boy, 14, who went missing from his family home in Cumbria two days ago amid fears he was trying to reach the Alps after struggling with mental health during lockdown is found safe

A missing 14-year-old boy who was thought to be trying to reach the Alps after struggling with his mental health during lockdown has been found safe and well. Leven Sopwith-Nicholson disappeared from his home in Ulverston, Cumbria, after going to bed on Saturday night, prompting concerns for his welfare. In...
HEALTH
Daily Mirror

NHS nurse 'called in sick' to clean up company car after son shot love rival in it

A nurse is facing up to ten years in prison after she called in sick to clean up blood after her son shot a love rival in her NHS company car. Patricia Dean, 58, of Sowerby Bridge in west Yorkshire, called in sick to her job as a mental health nurse to clean the car after her son Vincenzo De Falco attacked his love rival on January 21, 2019, Jonathan Smith, and shot him in the knees in it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox16.com

Police identify woman, child as victims in West Little Rock deadly shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the two victims who were found shot and killed in a West Little Rock home Wednesday afternoon. According to the Little Rock Police Department, 32-year-old Shunterris Salter and 8-year-old Jamichael Petty were found dead in the home in the 1800 block of Nichols Road just before 3:30 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Mining Journal

Police: Body of missing man found

MARQUETTE — The body of Aaron McGeorge, who was reported missing on Tuesday, was located at 11:35 a.m. Thursday by a Blackhawk Medivac helicopter crew from the Wisconsin Air National Guard, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of McGeorge, 40, of Marquette Township, was located on the east...
MARQUETTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
TheDailyBeast

Omaha Man Repeatedly Hanged Girlfriend’s Daughter, Filmed It, Then Blamed Meth

A Nebraska judge has sentenced a man to up to 52 years in prison for repeatedly hanging a 2-year-old by the neck until she choked and lost consciousness. The little girl, who survived, is the daughter of the man’s ex-girlfriend. David J. Coleman, 38, strangled her twice on December 14, videotaping his actions then blaming meth for the attacks. “It has changed this child’s life in ways we may never know,” a local prosecutor said. “How she survived this torture is a mystery. But she did.”
OMAHA, NE
International Business Times

Mother Flushes Newborn Baby Down Toilet After Giving Birth Inside Bathroom

A 28-year-old woman in Japan flushed her newborn baby down a toilet after giving birth inside a bathroom. The incident took place on Sept. 17, local media reported Monday. The police arrested the Thai woman, identified as Penpanassak Supaporn, on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn son. The woman later admitted to the charges placed against her, Japan Today reported.
INDIA
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Twin Sisters Charged With Helping Choke Own Brother to Death

Two years ago, Tysean Lipford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for choking 17-year-old Christian Matthews to death at his Maryland home. On Friday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced arrests and first-degree murder charges against three additional suspects in Matthews’ killing—two of whom happen to be his own sisters. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, 23-year-old twins, were arrested after detectives collected enough evidence to prosecute them for allegedly assisting Lipford in eliminating Matthews. Charging documents filed in the case state that Leaundra and Lipford had a baby together, and that she was pregnant with his second child. Leaundra told Lipford her brother had threatened to harm her and the baby, and that “he had to go,” the documents reveal, also alleging that a remorseless Leaundra admitted to her mom and aunt that she had been part of the plot. A third suspect, 25-year-old Daniel “Ghost” Howard, held Christian Matthews down as Lipford strangled him, according to the filing. “Make sure yall shit str8 n omerta,” Lipford allegedly texted to Leaundra after the murder. All three are now being held without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

405K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy