CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

College football picks against the spread Week 4

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2kEy_0c38uiLO00

It’s time for the Week 4 edition of college football picks against the spread. As we continue our weekly series in this wild 2021 college football season, bettors are gaining more of an edge moving forward with more information to help determine the spread for every college football game.

For our breakdown of that game and the other best college football picks for Week 4, continue reading — and see all our bets for the top 25, with game lines courtesy of BetMGM .

Related: College Football Top 25 Rankings – Alabama still heavy favorite in 2021 after national title

Game Time (ET) TV
UNLV (+30.5) @ No. 22 Fresno State Friday, 10 PM ESPN2
No. 2 Georgia @ Vanderbilt (+34.5) 12:00 PM SEC Network
Villanova @ No. 2 Penn State (-29) 12:00 PM Big Ten Network
No. 12 Notre Dame (+5.5) @ No. 18 Wisconsin 12:00 PM FOX
UMass @ No. 17 Coastal Carolina (-35.5) 1:00 PM ESPN+
Colorado State @ No. 5 Iowa (-22.5) 3:30 PM FS1
No. 7 Texas A&M @ No. 16 Arkansas (+5.5) 3:30 PM CBS
No. 9 Clemson (-10) @ NC State 3:30 PM ESPN
No. 14 Iowa State @ Baylor (+7.5) 3:30 PM FOX
Rutgers @ No. 19 Michigan (-18.5) 3:30 PM Big Ten Network
Georgia State @ No. 23 Auburn (-27.5) 4:00 PM SEC Network
No. 24 UCLA @ Stanford (+6) 3:30 PM PAC-12 Network
Tennessee @ No. 11 Florida (-20.5) 4:30 PM ESPN
Nebraska @ No. 20 Michigan State (-5) 7:00 PM FS1
No. 25 Kansas State @ Oklahoma State (-6) 7:00 PM Big12/ESPN+
Southern Miss @ No. 1 Alabama (-44.5) 7:30 PM SEC Network
West Virginia @ No. 4 Oklahoma (-16.5) 7:30 PM ABC
Akron (+48) @ No. 10 Ohio State 7:30 PM Big Ten Network
No. 21 North Carolina (-12.5) @ Georgia Tech 7:30 PM ACC Network
South Florida @ No. 15 BYU (-23.5) 10:15 PM ESPN3
Arizona @ No. 3 Oregon (-28.5) 10:30 PM Pac-12 Network

With those spreads in mind and predictions made for each game, let’s take a look at our favorite college football picks for Week 4.

College football picks against the spread: Best Week 4 bets for Top 25 matchups

Notre Dame (+5.5) over Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4hAu_0c38uiLO00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Coan might deny it, but he’s probably looking up different quotes about revenge this week. The senior gets to face his former team on Saturday, returning to Camp Randall Stadium with something to prove. He heard it from Wisconsin’s fans for years and you can bet he wants to silence them in Week 4.

There is a reason Notre Dame is underdogs. The Fighting Irish rank 115th in the country in rushing yards per game (105.7) and they have barely escaped with wins against Florida State (41-38) and Toledo (32-29). The Badgers lost to Penn State (16-10), but responded by thrashing Eastern Michigan (34-7) and there is a lot of confidence in Wisconsin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25W81D_0c38uiLO00 Also Read:
Best college football stadiums: Ranking the NCAA gridiron’s premier venues

This matchup comes down to quarterback play. Coan is easily outperforming Badgers’ quarterback Graham Mertz coming into this game. The difference here is we’re betting on Notre Dame’s defensive front creating pressure, forcing more bad decisions from Mertz and maybe a Kyle Hamilton interception.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Notre Dame 24, Wisconsin 20

Oklahoma (-16.5) snaps ATS woes against West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBfcX_0c38uiLO00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Things aren’t off to an ideal start for Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners. After narrowly beating Tulane (40-35) to open the season, Oklahoma allowed Nebraska ((23-16) to stay in the game for far too long. We’ve seen flashes of greatness from Spencer Rattler at times, but the quarterback many saw as the Heisman Trophy favorite and the projected No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL mock drafts isn’t playing like it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLib8_0c38uiLO00 Also Read:
Top 10 college football quarterbacks: Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler crashes amid big shakeup

Saturday’s matchup against West Virginia is an opportunity for the Sooners’ offense to turn things around. Keep in mind, this is the same Mountaineers’ defense that allowed Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to throw for 332 yards and three touchdowns in the opener. Rattler should give them far more trouble than Jarret Doege ( 59.2 QBR ) did, making this one of our favorite college football picks of Week 4.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Oklahoma 41, West Virgnia 24

Baylor (+7.5) over Iowa State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhkvO_0c38uiLO00
Sep 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda looks on during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

When Matt Rhule left for the NFL, the Baylor Bears knew how important it would be to find the right coach to keep building this program. While it’s still early, Dave Aranda is quickly proving that he might have been one of the best hires of the 2020 hiring cycle.

We’ll start with Baylor’s offense, carried by a ground attack that embraces a running back committee. Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner are each averaging 7.5 yards per carry through three games and Taye McWilliams has turned 12 touches into 156 rushing yards. Combined, the Bears averaged 323.7 rushing yards per game and rank fourth in total yards per game (561).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06srH2_0c38uiLO00 Also Read:
College football games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

But defense is what might lead the Bears to an upset over Iowa State. Aranda’s defensive unit has held opponents to just 227.3 total yards per game this season, surrendering 34 combined points across three contests. This will be Baylor’s first real test after facing the likes of Kansas and Texas State, but Iowa State has its faults and Aranda is just the kind of coach who can exploit them with his scheme and the talent on Baylor’s roster. We’ll call for the upset in our college football picks.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Baylor 24, Iowa State 20

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
FanSided

USC football: Trojans find new head coaching target in NFL

The USC football coaching search could be heading to the NFL with a report suggesting the Trojans are looking at Anthony Lynn. Dozens of names have been thrown out there as potential candidates for USC’s search for a new head coach. Add Anthony Lynn to the pile. “USC boosters have...
NFL
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Former Alabama Football Star Found Dead

Former NFL player Keith McCants has reportedly passed away at 53 years old. An Associated Press report indicates that an overdose is the suspected cause of death. In an email sent to the Associated Press, officers said they arrived at McCants' Florida home at just after 5 a.m. on September 2. Shortly thereafter, McCants was pronounced dead.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Football Stadiums#Football Games#American Football#Unlv#Penn State#Texas A M#Nc State#Ucla Stanford#Big12 Espn#Georgia Tech#Byu#Irish#Florida State#Badgers#Notre Dame#Notre Dame 24#Ats#The Oklahoma Sooners#Heisman Trophy
Yardbarker

Georgia Southern player apologizes for incident that helped get coach fired

A Georgia Southern player is apologizing for his conduct before Saturday’s game that appears to have played a part in getting his coach fired. A viral video showed Eagles lineman Gavin Adcock surfing atop a moving team bus and chugging a beer before Saturday’s game against Louisiana. That video gained further scrutiny after the team lost to Louisiana, which resulted in the firing of coach Chad Lunsford.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Nebraska AD Shares Honest Admission On Scott Frost

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost came into the 2021 season needing a strong year in order to build the trust of the Cornhuskers fanbase and hold onto his job. Through five games, he hasn’t quite delivered. Nebraska is off to a 2-3 start, but many around the program feel like...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
College
Tulane University
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy