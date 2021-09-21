College football picks against the spread Week 4

It’s time for the Week 4 edition of college football picks against the spread. As we continue our weekly series in this wild 2021 college football season, bettors are gaining more of an edge moving forward with more information to help determine the spread for every college football game.

For our breakdown of that game and the other best college football picks for Week 4, continue reading — and see all our bets for the top 25, with game lines courtesy of BetMGM .

Related: College Football Top 25 Rankings – Alabama still heavy favorite in 2021 after national title

Game Time (ET) TV UNLV (+30.5) @ No. 22 Fresno State Friday, 10 PM ESPN2 No. 2 Georgia @ Vanderbilt (+34.5) 12:00 PM SEC Network Villanova @ No. 2 Penn State (-29) 12:00 PM Big Ten Network No. 12 Notre Dame (+5.5) @ No. 18 Wisconsin 12:00 PM FOX UMass @ No. 17 Coastal Carolina (-35.5) 1:00 PM ESPN+ Colorado State @ No. 5 Iowa (-22.5) 3:30 PM FS1 No. 7 Texas A&M @ No. 16 Arkansas (+5.5) 3:30 PM CBS No. 9 Clemson (-10) @ NC State 3:30 PM ESPN No. 14 Iowa State @ Baylor (+7.5) 3:30 PM FOX Rutgers @ No. 19 Michigan (-18.5) 3:30 PM Big Ten Network Georgia State @ No. 23 Auburn (-27.5) 4:00 PM SEC Network No. 24 UCLA @ Stanford (+6) 3:30 PM PAC-12 Network Tennessee @ No. 11 Florida (-20.5) 4:30 PM ESPN Nebraska @ No. 20 Michigan State (-5) 7:00 PM FS1 No. 25 Kansas State @ Oklahoma State (-6) 7:00 PM Big12/ESPN+ Southern Miss @ No. 1 Alabama (-44.5) 7:30 PM SEC Network West Virginia @ No. 4 Oklahoma (-16.5) 7:30 PM ABC Akron (+48) @ No. 10 Ohio State 7:30 PM Big Ten Network No. 21 North Carolina (-12.5) @ Georgia Tech 7:30 PM ACC Network South Florida @ No. 15 BYU (-23.5) 10:15 PM ESPN3 Arizona @ No. 3 Oregon (-28.5) 10:30 PM Pac-12 Network

With those spreads in mind and predictions made for each game, let’s take a look at our favorite college football picks for Week 4.

College football picks against the spread: Best Week 4 bets for Top 25 matchups

Notre Dame (+5.5) over Wisconsin

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Coan might deny it, but he’s probably looking up different quotes about revenge this week. The senior gets to face his former team on Saturday, returning to Camp Randall Stadium with something to prove. He heard it from Wisconsin’s fans for years and you can bet he wants to silence them in Week 4.

There is a reason Notre Dame is underdogs. The Fighting Irish rank 115th in the country in rushing yards per game (105.7) and they have barely escaped with wins against Florida State (41-38) and Toledo (32-29). The Badgers lost to Penn State (16-10), but responded by thrashing Eastern Michigan (34-7) and there is a lot of confidence in Wisconsin.

This matchup comes down to quarterback play. Coan is easily outperforming Badgers’ quarterback Graham Mertz coming into this game. The difference here is we’re betting on Notre Dame’s defensive front creating pressure, forcing more bad decisions from Mertz and maybe a Kyle Hamilton interception.

Sportsnaut prediction: Notre Dame 24, Wisconsin 20

Oklahoma (-16.5) snaps ATS woes against West Virginia

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Things aren’t off to an ideal start for Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners. After narrowly beating Tulane (40-35) to open the season, Oklahoma allowed Nebraska ((23-16) to stay in the game for far too long. We’ve seen flashes of greatness from Spencer Rattler at times, but the quarterback many saw as the Heisman Trophy favorite and the projected No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL mock drafts isn’t playing like it.

Saturday’s matchup against West Virginia is an opportunity for the Sooners’ offense to turn things around. Keep in mind, this is the same Mountaineers’ defense that allowed Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to throw for 332 yards and three touchdowns in the opener. Rattler should give them far more trouble than Jarret Doege ( 59.2 QBR ) did, making this one of our favorite college football picks of Week 4.

Sportsnaut prediction: Oklahoma 41, West Virgnia 24

Baylor (+7.5) over Iowa State

Sep 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda looks on during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

When Matt Rhule left for the NFL, the Baylor Bears knew how important it would be to find the right coach to keep building this program. While it’s still early, Dave Aranda is quickly proving that he might have been one of the best hires of the 2020 hiring cycle.

We’ll start with Baylor’s offense, carried by a ground attack that embraces a running back committee. Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner are each averaging 7.5 yards per carry through three games and Taye McWilliams has turned 12 touches into 156 rushing yards. Combined, the Bears averaged 323.7 rushing yards per game and rank fourth in total yards per game (561).

But defense is what might lead the Bears to an upset over Iowa State. Aranda’s defensive unit has held opponents to just 227.3 total yards per game this season, surrendering 34 combined points across three contests. This will be Baylor’s first real test after facing the likes of Kansas and Texas State, but Iowa State has its faults and Aranda is just the kind of coach who can exploit them with his scheme and the talent on Baylor’s roster. We’ll call for the upset in our college football picks.

Sportsnaut prediction: Baylor 24, Iowa State 20

More must-reads: