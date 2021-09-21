Fortnite Wants Over $13,000 From You. Will You Pay It?

Despite great sales numbers, "New World," the first title from Amazon's gaming operation, is having a rocky start. "New World" is already causing headaches for fans with incredibly long server queues, and many people who have purchased the title haven't even had a chance to play it due to log-in issues. Then there are the other problems many people have with Amazon based on its wider company practices. Just a few of the most recent incidents include Amazon allegedly firing activist workers campaigning for fair labor practices and allegedly violating labor laws in order to prevent a union from forming. It makes sense that players in "New World" would want to poke fun at the company that made it, drawing attention to some of its less-than-favorable practices.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO