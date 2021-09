Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack‘s marriage may have ~flopped,~ but their quotes about each other show their relationship is still amicable. Tarek and Christina wed in 2009 and during their marriage, welcomed two gorgeous children. Their daughter, Taylor, was born in 2010 followed by their son, Brayden, in 2015. After separating in 2016, their divorce was finalized nearly two years later in 2018. Amid their relationship falling apart, the exes have continued working together on their HGTV show, which has 10 seasons under its belt.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO