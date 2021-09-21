CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man, 54, dies three weeks after being shot at Queens gas station by co-worker friend

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 9 days ago

A Queens car wash worker died three weeks after he was shot in the chest by a former co-worker and friend, his colleagues said Tuesday.

Pablo Antonio Nolasco Gonzalez, 54, was working on Rockaway Blvd. near 100th St. in Ozone Park when his colleague opened fire, blasting him and a 53-year-old co-worker, police said.

Both men were shot multiple times around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 29. Gonzalez died of his injuries on Monday, as the shooting suspect remained on the loose.

Medi Shamloo, owner of the Exxon Car Wash for 35 years, said it remained unclear what sparked the gunfire from a colleague with a prior criminal record. And car wash pal Subash Rampersand, 57, recalled how Gonzalez would loan lunch money to the man who gunned him down.

“The guy who shot him, they were friends,” he said. “They were working together. I didn’t know his past, because I only knew him for a few months. Never in a million years did I think he would do something like that.”

Shamloo said the shooter started working at the car wash about two months ago, missing a month of work after suffering a broken leg.

“Two nice employees, they got hurt for nothing,” said Shamloo. “There was no robbery involved, nothing.”

Gonzalez, a Far Rockaway resident who died Monday at Jamaica Hospital, was remembered as a doting dad who traveled to New Jersey on the weekend before his death to go shopping with his 20-something daughter.

“He’s a sweet guy,” said Rampersand. “I’ve worked with him for 12 years. It’s heartbreaking. He always spoke about his daughter.”

The second shooting victim was still recovering from his gunshot wounds, according to Shamloo.

Another car wash worker was stunned by word of Gonzalez’s death.

“He was very nice, very nice and quiet,” said Lidia Mediate, 57. “That’s why it’s shocking. I don’t see how he would get into an argument.”

©2021 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

