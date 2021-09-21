CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former Sixer JJ Redick announces retirement from NBA at age 37

By Dave Uram
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 9 days ago

JJ Redick, who played two seasons for the 76ers, is retiring. On Tuesday morning, the 37-year-old Dallas Maverick announced on social media that he is leaving the NBA.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
dukebasketballreport.com

JJ Redick Calls It A Career

Former Blue Devil JJ Redick, who set the Duke and ACC career scoring records before going on to a long NBA career, has decided to call it a career. On his podcast, The Old Man and the Three, Redick said he was facing a serious operation on his Achilles which would involve basically shaving his heel bone and then reattaching the tendon and decided that, at 37, it was too much to overcome.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Top NBA Free Agents Available After JJ Redick’s Retirement

There was some surprising news in the NBA today, as sharpshooter JJ Redick is stepping away from the game and retiring. He announced by sharing a video on his social media account. The 37-year old Redick spent his 15-year career with six different franchises. He played parts of seven seasons...
NBA
KEYT

‘It’s time’: After 15 NBA seasons, guard JJ Redick retires

J.J. Redick, the sharpshooter who was The Associated Press college player of the year at Duke before embarking on a 15-season NBA career, announced his retirement Tuesday. The 37-year-old Redick played with six NBA teams. He spent time with Orlando, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Dallas. He averaged 12.8 points in 940 regular-season games. His 1,950 career makes from 3-point range rank him 15th in NBA history in that category.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Jj Redick
Chronicle

Sports world reacts to former Duke men's basketball star JJ Redick’s retirement

One of Duke basketball’s brightest stars is calling it a career. JJ Redick announced his retirement from the NBA Tuesday morning in an episode of his podcast, “The Old Man and the Three,” titled “Retirement.” The 2006 National Player of the Year and the eleventh selection in that summer’s NBA Draft, Redick now steps away as one of the greatest and most influential three-point shooters in the sport’s history. In the 15-year professional’s heartfelt goodbye video, Redick cited a desire to spend more time with his family, his struggles to come to terms with his “own athletic mortality” and his gratitude for those who have guided him through his storied career.
NBA
bleachernation.com

As JJ Redick Announces his Retirement, We Remember that One Time He Was Almost a Bull

On Tuesday morning, one of the best 3-point shooters in NBA history hung up his sneakers. JJ Redick announced on Twitter that he will officially retire after 15 seasons in the NBA. The former sharpshooter and Duke star played for six different franchises during his professional career, averaging a 41.5 percent 3-point clip.
NBA
247Sports

JJ Redick details retirement decision, reflects on NBA and Duke career

Longtime NBA veteran and former Duke University All-American JJ Redick announced his retirement Tuesday, revealing his intentions through a heartfelt message posted to various social media channels. The sharpshooter carved out a 15-year career at the pro level for various teams after earning two ACC Player of the Year awards with the Blue Devils.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Retirement#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Kyw Newsradio#Sixers#Celtics#Nbcsphilly
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: JJ Redick’s Best NBA Plays

It’s always subjective to make a list of Top Ten plays with only a few exceptions. Christian Laettner’s shot against Kentucky will always be his best highlight. The drive Michael Jordan made against the Los Angeles Lakers where he switched hands and the shot he hit over Craig Ehlo will always be in his Top Ten. Dr. Jr’s behind-the-backboard layup versus the Lakers? Immortal.
NBA
Yardbarker

3 Best Seasons From NBA Career Of JJ Redick

JJ Redick announced his retirement from the NBA last week after 15 years in the league. Redick’s career saw him play for six teams – the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks. His 1,950 made threes for his career is good...
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
The Spun

Wilt Chamberlain Reportedly “Feared” Only 1 NBA Player

Wilt Chamberlain was one of the most feared players in NBA history, as he averaged 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game for his career. Even though Chamberlain was a nightmare to defend for opposing teams, there was at least one player who never backed down from the challenge. That player was former Washington Bullets center Wes Unseld.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy