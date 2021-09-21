CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The world's central banks speed up digital currency moves post-Covid, Moody's says

The pace of digital currency (CBDCs) development by central banks around the world has accelerated since the start of the Covid pandemic, Moody's Investors Services said Tuesday. The debt research firm said a 2021 survey of central banks by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) showed that 86% of respondents are actively researching the potential of central bank digital currencies, with 60% in the experimentation phase and 14% piloting specific programs. "This rapid advancement has come as the shift in consumer preferences towards digital payments, while on the rise already, has been accelerated by the Covid pandemic," Moody's analyst Farooq Khan said. "Such behavioral changes have also taken place globally across developing and emerging markets." Digital currencies offer "a systemically safe" state-sponsored payment alternative to existing private payment company services. Central banks in the Bahamas, Brazil, Russia and Georgia have announced plans for their own digital currencies. Other reasons for digital currency include the high cost of transferring hard currency and avoiding high crime rates and natural disasters.

