This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Whether you're getting Apple's new iPhone 13 or holding onto a 6-year-old iPhone 6S, iOS 15 will be available to download to your phone starting Monday, Sept. 20. The new version of iOS has been in public beta for months undergoing a variety of tweaks leading to the final release. I've been testing iOS 15's new features, and everything from bigger additions like FaceTime call web links for friends on Android and Windows to smaller changes like pinning conversations to the top of the Messages app has improved my iPhone without disrupting my daily status quo.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO