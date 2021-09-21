US Open: Wall Street Rallies as Attention Shifts to the Fed

The USD tended to gain against some of its major counterparts yesterday as US yields continued to rise and investors prepare for a possible tapering of the Fed’s QE program. It should be noted that Fed Chairman Powell yesterday warned US lawmakers that the acceleration of inflation could outlast prior expectations, highlighting the bank’s hawkishness, while he is scheduled to make more statements today, this time at ECB’s central banking forum. At the same time US yields continue to rise and its characteristic that the 10 year yield reached a new three month high. Also, in US fundamentals we note the stalemate in the US Congress standoff, about the rise or elimination of the US national debt ceiling. Should the debt ceiling not rise or be eliminated by US lawmakers, we may see the US government running out of money in the next month. US stock markets suffered substantial losses, with all three main indexes being in red territory for the day and the tech sector being particularly victimised by the market’s mood, while also gold dropped as the USD strengthened and US yields continued to rise. We may see fundamentals continuing to lead the market as only a few high impact financial releases are due out from the US today.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO