2022 College Football Playoff Championship Betting Futures Breakdown & Odds

The College Football season is through nearly one month of action, and SI Betting is here to take our weekly look at the latest betting Championship Futures at SI Sportsbook . The Alabama Crimson Tide, who won their 18th National Championship, appear poised for a 19th in 2022. The question is can another school end their reign?

Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook rank Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide the strongest, listing Alabama as the favorites (+175) to win the National Championship for a potential seventh time since 2009.

Let's dive in and see who has seen their odds rise or fall through the first three weeks.

TOP CONTENDERS

Alabama Crimson Tide (+175)

Alabama’s Bryce Young has led the No. 1 Crimson Tide to wins over Miami, Mercer and Alabama by a combined score of 123-56. In Week 4, Alabama (3-0 SU; 1-2 ATS) will return home to face Southern Mississippi. The Crimson Tide is a 45-point favorite over a Golden Eagles club that is 1-2 SU and ATS. Arguably one of the games of the year is on tap in two weeks when No. 13 Mississippi brings its high-powered offense to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Georgia Bulldogs (+225)

SI Sportsbook continues to list Georgia as the biggest threat to Alabama in 2021, placing the Bulldogs as the second betting choice at +225 behind Alabama. No. 2 Georgia (3-0 SU; 2-1 ATS) has been impressive with wins over No. 6 Clemson, UAB and South Carolina. The Bulldogs have one of the best defenses in the country thus far, only allowing two touchdowns in 12 quarters of action. Georgia should easily earn their fourth win of the season on Saturday when they take on Vanderbilt as 34-point favorites.

Oklahoma Sooners (+800)

No. 4 Oklahoma (3-0 SU; 1-2 ATS), led by Heisman hopeful quarterback Spencer Ratter, is off to an undefeated start after beating Tulane and Western Carolina by a combined score of 116-35. Last week, Oklahoma beat Nebraska 23-16 in a game the oddsmakers believed was worthy of a 22.5-point spread. The Sooners are expected to remain perfect this season, as indicated by a 16.5-point home spread over West Virginia this weekend.

Ohio St Buckeyes (+900)

No. 10 Ohio State (2-1 SU; 0-2-1 ATS) holds its spot in the top five overall betting choices at SI Sportsbook , despite possessing a 35-28 loss to Oregon as 14.5-point home favorites two weeks ago. Ohio State, who rebounded off the loss with a 41-20 win over Tulsa, is expected to keep rolling on Saturday when they take on Akron as 49-point home favorites.

Clemson Tigers (+950)

No. 9 Clemson (2-1 SU; 0-3 ATS) is another one-loss club in the top betting choices offered at SI Sportsbook at +950. D.J. Uiagalelei has struggled to replace Trevor Lawrence burning bettors who have backed the Tigers going 0-3 ATS thus far this season. Clemson, who was 5-7 ATS in 2020, is a team that bettors should avoid investing in against the spread until we see more progress on the offensive side of the ball. In Week 4, the Tigers are installed as 9.5-point road favorites over North Carolina State.

RISERS

Oregon Ducks: Opened +4000 / Current +1800

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks (3-0 SU, 1-2 ATS), who own a road upset over No. 9 Ohio State, hold onto its No. 3 ranking in the nation for the second consecutive week after blowing out Stony Brook 48-7 last weekend. The Ducks see their odds to win the Pac-12 Championship shrink from +220 offered last week to +120 this week. In addition, their opening odds to win the National Championship of +4000 continues to drop, now listed at +1800.

Penn State Nittany Lions: Opened +6000 / Current +4000

Penn State (3-0 SU, 3-0 ATS) moves up in the SI Sportsbook’s oddsmakers’ power rankings after beating Auburn, 28-20, at home last Saturday. The Nittany Lions see their opening odds of +6000 slashed to +4000 after the win over the Tigers. After winning against Auburn, Penn State earned two victories over ranked teams after taking down Wisconsin in the season opener.

Iowa Hawkeyes: Opened +12500 / Current +5500

The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0 SU, 3-0 ATS) have garnered respect in the eyes of the oddsmakers after beating Indiana, Iowa State and Kent State by an average scoring margin of 20.3 points. On Saturday, Iowa should remain perfect when they take on Colorado State as 23-point home favorites. In the next several weeks, the nation will get to see just how good the No. 5 Hawkeyes are when they face Big Ten rivals Maryland and Penn State.

FALLERS

Miami Hurricanes: Opened +10000 / Current +50000

Miami (1-2 SU, 0-3 ATS) falls drastically in betting futures after losing to Michigan State, 38-17, as 7-point home favorites last weekend. The Hurricanes see their opening odds of +10000 rise to +50000 after the loss to the Spartans.

Arizona State: Opened +20000 / Current +50000

After wins over Southern Utah and UNLV by a combined score of 78-24, Arizona State (2-1 SU, 0-3 ATS) takes a sharp fall in the eyes of the oddsmakers after losing 27-17 at BYU as 3-point road favorites. The Sun Devils should get back on track in Week 4 when they play host to Colorado as 14-point favorites on SI Sportsbook .

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene.