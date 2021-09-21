CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google to purchase Manhattan office building for $2.1 billion

 9 days ago
Alphabet Inc.'s Google said Tuesday that it plans to buy the St. John's Terminal building in Manhattan for $2.1 billion as looks to bolster its presence in New York. The company intends to make the building the "anchor" of its new Hudson Square campus, per a blog post. The company expects the St. John's Terminal transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022, and it intends for the site to be open by the middle of 2023. Shares of Alphabet are up 0.4% in Tuesday morning trading. They've gained 14.3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen 5.1%.

MarketWatch

Oxford Nanopore Technologies surges in London debut

Oxford Nanopore Technologies , a loss-making provider of DNA/RNA sequencing technology, jumped 29% in its London debut, trading at 547 pence after pricing its initial public offering at 425 pence a share. The IPO valued the company at £3.4 billion.
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
MarketWatch

Dollar Tree adds $1.05 billion to share buyback program, bringing total to $2.5 billion

Dollar Tree Inc. said Wednesday that it has authorized a $1.05 billion increase to its share repurchase program, bringing the program total to $2.5 billion. That includes $1.45 billion from the previous authorization on March 2. "Over the past several years, we have paid down more than $4 billion in debt and returned to an investment grade rating," said Chief Executive Michael Witynski in a statement. "As a result, with the meaningful free cash flow from our business, we expect to maintain share repurchasing as an important part of our capital allocation strategy." Dollar Tree stock rose 4.3% in Wednesday premarket trading, but has dropped 20.1% for the year to date. S&P 500 index has gained 15.9% for 2021 so far.
MarketWatch

Papa John's targets Texas with development deal for 100 new locations

Papa John's International Inc. said Wednesday that it has signed the largest development deal in the company's history with U.S. franchisee operator Sun Holdings Inc., which will bring 100 new locations to Texas by 2029. Dallas-based Sun Holdings supports multiple brands, and has more than 1,000 locations across 12 states. Papa John's recently announced international expansion in Spain, Portugal, Latin America and the U.K. through a partnership with Drake Food Service International. Papa John's stock has gained 47.5% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 15.9% for the period.
With its purchase of a building in New York City, Google makes the largest office building purchase since the pandemic began. Google Inc. announced the largest purchase of an office building by a firm since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. The corporation said in a blog post that it would spend $2.1 billion on a New York City office building as part of its aspirations to expand its footprint in the Big Apple.
Daily Mail

So much for working from home! Google buys 1.3M-sq-ft NYC building dubbed 'Googleplex' for $2.1BN - making tech titan one of Manhattan's BIGGEST commercial property owners

Google announced it has plans to buy a 1.3million-sq-ft building in Hudson Square for $2.1billion, its second biggest purchase of office space to date in New York City, even though the company has repeatedly promoted remote work. The purchase, which Google said would happen in the first quarter of 2022,...
Benzinga

Alphabet Eyes Manhattan Building For $2.1B Amid Hybrid Work Trend

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is looking to acquire a Manhattan office building for $2.1 billion to anchor its new Hudson Square campus, the company wrote in its blog. The move highlights Google's importance of coming together in person to collaborate and build community despite its shift towards the...
GlobeSt.com

Google to Buy St. John’s Terminal in Manhattan for $2.1B

Google announced this morning it plans to purchase the St. John’s Terminal in Manhattan for $2.1 billion, which will serve as the anchor of its new Hudson Square campus. The investment comes as Google has kept its workers at home during the pandemic and is planning on embarking on a more flexible hybrid approach to work when employees do return to the office. Yet like many big tech companies that are following similar paths, it is also investing in office assets.
MarketWatch

Medical device maker Orthofix warns that Q3 revenue will rise only in low-single digits as COVID delays procedures

Orthofix Medical Inc. said Wednesday it expects third-quarter revenue growth to come in at a low single-digit increase over the year-earlier period, hurt by the high volume of elective procedures that have been deferred or rescheduled in the U.S. and overseas because of the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 spurred by the highly transmissible delta variant. The Lewisville, Texas-based medical device maker said it remains confident in its strategy and ability to accelerate growth over time. The company specializes in spine and orthopedics. Shares have fallen about 10% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MarketWatch

