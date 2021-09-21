CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zone 2 in Flat Rock cleared, residents who evacuated can return home

By WXYZ
Officials with the Wayne County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services say that testing has determined that the area of Flat Rock designated as Zone 2 in the recommended evacuation following the gas spill at the Ford Plant is clear or any impact and residents in that area who chose to evacuate can return home.

Zone 2 is the area bounded by Gibraltar Road to the north, Sheeks to the east, East Huron River Drive to the south, and Tamarack Road to the east, as well as buildings along Woodruff between East Huron River Drive and Cahill Road.

“I know evacuation has been a hardship for many Flat Rock residents, but it was critical that health experts took the time to collect and analyze sufficient data so that residents can have peace of mind returning to and remaining in their homes,” said Wayne County Chief Operating Officer Genelle Allen in a news release. “Our team has worked closely with the MDHHS, the EPA, the City of Flat Rock and other agencies to protect residents’ health and safety.”

“I’m pleased that Zone 2 residents now have assurance that the gas leak is not impacting the air quality in their homes,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan chief medical executive and MDHHS chief deputy director for health in a news release. “Our team will continue to work hard along with our partners from state, local and federal agencies as we assess screening and monitoring data from Zone 1 swiftly and thoroughly. Out of an abundance of caution, our recommendation to Zone 1 residents is that they remain evacuated until we know from the data that they can return home.”

