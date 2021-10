Earlier this month, CBS analyst Tony Romo was asked on a media call to assess Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Romo didn’t hold back. “I think Zach Wilson is going to be in the discussion as one of the top three to five quarterbacks very quickly,” Romo said of the No. 2 overall pick from BYU. “Within the next couple of years, I think you’re going to see him rise. I think he’s unbelievable. His ceiling is so high.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO