Flood Watch issued for Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 600 PM EDT. Target Area: Eastern Pendleton The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in West Virginia South Branch Potomac River at Franklin affecting Eastern Pendleton zone. The Flood Watch continues for the South Branch Potomac River at Franklin. * Until further notice. * At 1:35 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 1.9 feet, or 5.1 feet below flood stage. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest forecast information. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Water begins to cover Taylor Hollow Road in Franklin. River Name Fld Observed Wed Wed Thu Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date South Branch Potomac River Franklin 7.0 1.9 Wed 1 am 3.1 3.9 5.1 6.2 8am Thu