CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton County, WV

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Pendleton by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 600 PM EDT. Target Area: Eastern Pendleton The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in West Virginia South Branch Potomac River at Franklin affecting Eastern Pendleton zone. The Flood Watch continues for the South Branch Potomac River at Franklin. * Until further notice. * At 1:35 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 1.9 feet, or 5.1 feet below flood stage. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest forecast information. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Water begins to cover Taylor Hollow Road in Franklin. River Name Fld Observed Wed Wed Thu Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date South Branch Potomac River Franklin 7.0 1.9 Wed 1 am 3.1 3.9 5.1 6.2 8am Thu

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pendleton County, WV
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Pendleton#Noaa Weather Radio#The Flood Watch

Comments / 0

Community Policy