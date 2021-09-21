CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Oahu, Kauai Leeward, Kohala, Kona, Leeward Haleakala by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 15:36:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts. Target Area: Central Oahu; Kauai Leeward; Kohala; Kona; Leeward Haleakala; Maui Central Valley; Maui Leeward West; Molokai Leeward; Oahu North Shore; Oahu South Shore; Olomana; South Big Island; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains RED FLAG WARNING DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY OVER LEEWARD AREAS OF KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND THE BIG ISLAND .Gusty winds, dry fuels and low relative humidity levels will produce critical fire weather conditions on Wednesday. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD AREAS OF KAUAI OAHU MAUI MOLOKAI AND THE BIG ISLAND * AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, and the Big Island. * WIND...East to northeast trade winds 15 to 25 mph with stronger gusts. * HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent mid morning through the afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

