Denver firefighter dies while on duty

DENVER — A 42-year-old technician with the Denver Fire Department died while on duty on Monday.

In a press release, the department said Technician Jeffrey J. Billingsley, 42, had an apparent cardiac event at work and was transported to a hospital. He was pronounced deceased at 4 p.m. Monday.

The Denver Fire Department said Billingsley had been with the department for more than 19 years and was most recently assigned to Denver International Airport Fire Station #35. He was also a member of the Denver Fire Department Pipes and Drums Corps who played drums at various events and funerals and was on the DFD Burn Foundation.

"The entire Denver Fire Department is reeling from this loss, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our brother who passed away," said Fire Chief Desmond Fulton.

The fire department said Billingsley is survived by his girlfriend, Lindsey Foster, his parents John and Margaret Billingsley, his brother Matt, sister Lisa and newphew Henry.

The department said more information about Billingsley's funeral services would be released at a later date.