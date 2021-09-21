FIFA 22 decisions on Mason Greenwood and Bukayo Saka leave fans with mixed views

FIFA 22 's decisions on Mason Greenwood and Bukayo Saka 's ratings have left fans with mixed views.

The pair, aged 19 and 20 respectively, are two of the Premier League's brightest talents, both now established first-teamers.

Greenwood scored three goals in Manchester United 's first three league games, while every time Saka has played 90 minutes this season Arsenal have won.

The popular football game, made by EA Sports, will be fully released on Friday, October 1, with players across the globe eagerly anticipating the always contentious ratings every year.

On Tuesday, the Red Devils and Gunners' full ratings were revealed, with Greenwood and Saka's causing much debate.

Greenwood has been rated lower than Saka

United supporters were disappointed to learn that their starlet, who scored 12 goals last season, has only been given a +1 upgrade, moving up from 77 to 78.

For context, that matches Juan Mata's rating and puts him below Eric Bailly, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard, who are all 79.

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans were delighted to see their reigning Player of the Year go from 75 to 80, making him one of the Gunners' best midfielders, behind only Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard and Nicolas Pepe.

Saka has also switched position, shifting from left to right, where Greenwood plays.

Saka won Arsenal's Player of the Year award for 2020-21 ( Image: Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The respective fan bases took to social media to voice their opinions.

One fan said the United star's rating: "I just heard Greenwood is 78 rated on FIFA 22... What [sic] did Foden do to get a plus 5 upgrade and Greenwood only a plus 1?"

A neutral added: "78 shooting for Greenwood is offensive. I'm not even a United fan but he's one of the most natural finishers I've seen in a long time."

One questioned: "Foden 84 and this?"

An Arsenal fan argued: "He’s [Saka] played LB/LWB, CAM, LW, and RW. Don’t disagree that Greenwood should be higher than 78, but Saka’s rating comes with his diverse skill set."

Another joked: "Breaking news: FIFA gets a couple of ratings right. Saka is a better player than Greenwood. Greenwood is the better finisher that’s it."

But a rival Tottenham Hotspur fan noted: "EA gave Saka a higher rating than [Gareth] Bale yet Bale had more than double his goals in 12 less games."

A man the Red Devils wish they had in their squad is Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder, 18, has had a spectacular rise after starting out at Birmingham City and made England's squad for Euro 2020.

Bellingham has been boosted by a whopping 10 and now boasts a 79-rated gold card, with rounded statistics that make him a salivating prospect for gamers.

Dortmund stalwart Mats Hummels recently praised the teenager, telling DAZN : "He is the most mature 18-year-old player I have ever seen.

"Jude is already someone who leads the way and he's also one of the loudest in the team," the centre-back revealed. "He's a great kid, I think I've told him about 25 times now that I just love him."