CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

FIFA 22 decisions on Mason Greenwood and Bukayo Saka leave fans with mixed views

By Nathan Ridley
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q97PB_0c38rwHH00

FIFA 22 's decisions on Mason Greenwood and Bukayo Saka 's ratings have left fans with mixed views.

The pair, aged 19 and 20 respectively, are two of the Premier League's brightest talents, both now established first-teamers.

Greenwood scored three goals in Manchester United 's first three league games, while every time Saka has played 90 minutes this season Arsenal have won.

The popular football game, made by EA Sports, will be fully released on Friday, October 1, with players across the globe eagerly anticipating the always contentious ratings every year.

On Tuesday, the Red Devils and Gunners' full ratings were revealed, with Greenwood and Saka's causing much debate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WISVE_0c38rwHH00
Greenwood has been rated lower than Saka

United supporters were disappointed to learn that their starlet, who scored 12 goals last season, has only been given a +1 upgrade, moving up from 77 to 78.

For context, that matches Juan Mata's rating and puts him below Eric Bailly, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard, who are all 79.

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans were delighted to see their reigning Player of the Year go from 75 to 80, making him one of the Gunners' best midfielders, behind only Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard and Nicolas Pepe.

Saka has also switched position, shifting from left to right, where Greenwood plays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0qEe_0c38rwHH00
Saka won Arsenal's Player of the Year award for 2020-21 ( Image: Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Do you agree with these ratings? Give us your verdict here.

The respective fan bases took to social media to voice their opinions.

One fan said the United star's rating: "I just heard Greenwood is 78 rated on FIFA 22... What [sic] did Foden do to get a plus 5 upgrade and Greenwood only a plus 1?"

A neutral added: "78 shooting for Greenwood is offensive. I'm not even a United fan but he's one of the most natural finishers I've seen in a long time."

One questioned: "Foden 84 and this?"

An Arsenal fan argued: "He’s [Saka] played LB/LWB, CAM, LW, and RW. Don’t disagree that Greenwood should be higher than 78, but Saka’s rating comes with his diverse skill set."

Another joked: "Breaking news: FIFA gets a couple of ratings right. Saka is a better player than Greenwood. Greenwood is the better finisher that’s it."

But a rival Tottenham Hotspur fan noted: "EA gave Saka a higher rating than [Gareth] Bale yet Bale had more than double his goals in 12 less games."

A man the Red Devils wish they had in their squad is Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder, 18, has had a spectacular rise after starting out at Birmingham City and made England's squad for Euro 2020.

Bellingham has been boosted by a whopping 10 and now boasts a 79-rated gold card, with rounded statistics that make him a salivating prospect for gamers.

Dortmund stalwart Mats Hummels recently praised the teenager, telling DAZN : "He is the most mature 18-year-old player I have ever seen.

"Jude is already someone who leads the way and he's also one of the loudest in the team," the centre-back revealed. "He's a great kid, I think I've told him about 25 times now that I just love him."

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Solskjaer Makes Confession About Mason Greenwood Following Manchester United’s League Cup Exit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that it was “too late” by the time Mason Greenwood made his impact as Manchester United crashed out of the League Cup on Wednesday. Argentinean midfielder Manuel Lanzini put West Ham 1-0 up with his ninth-minute strike. Greenwood came off the bench for Manchester United after 60 minutes of the play but failed to convert any of his chances as the London club maintained the lead till the final whistle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Juan Mata
Person
Jesse Lingard
fourfourtwo.com

England left out Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood with development in mind

Gareth Southgate says talented teenagers Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood were left out of England’s latest squad with their long-term development in mind. The Three Lions head to Andorra next week for what should be a straightforward World Cup qualifier, before welcoming Hungary to Wembley as the road to Qatar continues.
SPORTS
punditarena.com

Gareth Southgate explains Mason Greenwood absence from England squad

Mason Greenwood England absence explained. Gareth Southgate has offered an explanation for leaving Mason Greenwood and Jude Bellingham out of his England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The England manager announced a 23-man squad on Thursday and Greenwood and Bellingham were two of its most notable absentees, despite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Premier League#Ea Sports#The Red Devils#Arsenal#The United Star#Tottenham Hotspur#Hummels
Daily Mail

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are 'plotting a potential swoop for Bukayo Saka'... but Arsenal 'will not accept less than £43m' for the England winger

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Bukayo Saka and are expected to make a move for the Arsenal winger this season. Saka has become an instrumental player for Mikel Arteta - having made five Premier League appearances and four starts so far this term after starring as a key man last season. The 20-year-old also played a fundamental role in helping England reach the Euro 2020 final this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Explains Decision to Bring Off Mason Mount against Tottenham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained his decision to take off Mason Mount at half-time against Tottenham in Sunday afternoon's London derby. The match between Chelsea and Spurs finished 3-0 with Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger finishing on the scoresheet. Mason Mount and Kai Havertz both started in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

FIFA 22 ratings: Aubameyang, Partey, Saka & Arsenal's best players revealed

EA Sports have released the player ratings for the latest FIFA launch in October, and here are the Gunners' player ratings. The 2020-21 season was another disappointing one for Arsenal, but if there was a positive to take away, it was the influx of youth players moving up to the first-team set-up at the Emirates.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Twinfinite

FIFA 22: How to View Friend’s Squad

Once again, the menus in Ultimate Team have been changed for FIFA 22. Now, you get to each mode with a bar at the bottom of the screen and the squad management is more confusing than ever. Just as was the case in FIFA 22, it’s tough to work out how to view your friend’s Ultimate Team. So that you can check how their team is coming together, here’s everything you need to know about how to view a friend‘s squad in FIFA 22.
FIFA
The Independent

Manchester United ‘switch sights’ from Declan Rice to Kalvin Phillips as Liverpool ‘eye Franck Kessie’

What the papers sayManchester United have set their sights on Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips after dropping plans to sign fellow England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, the Daily Star reports. The Red Devils had hotly pursued Rice but have ultimately been put off by the Hammers’ £90million valuation of the 22-year-old. They have now switched focus to 25-year-old Phillips after his rise to become an integral part of the England side.West Ham are still looking to sell Rice while he is at his peak value, according to Football Insider. The club had been hoping to attract bids in excess of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fox5atlanta.com

FIFA officials visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of World Cup decision

ATLANTA - FIFA officials visited Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday as part of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Candidate Host City Tour. Atlanta is one of 16 U.S. cities in the running to host a portion of the tournament. The United States, Mexico and Canada won a united bid to host the...
MLS
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

392K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy