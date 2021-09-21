CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police union president blames judge for deadly shooting of HPD officer

As officers mourn the loss of senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey , questions are mounting as to why the shooter wasn't behind bars.

"I don't even want to say his name," Douglas Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, said.

According to police, Jeffrey was serving 30-year-old
Deon Ledet a high-level narcotics arrest warrant when he was shot and killed. Ledet was also killed in the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY: Houston police officers shot: 1 officer killed, 1 injured while executing warrant in NE Harris Co.

Ledet has a lengthy criminal record, dating back to 2008, according to court records.

In 2015, Ledet was sentenced to 10 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Most recently, he was charged with felony possession in 2020.

ABC13 obtained records from the district attorney's office, filing a motion for a hearing to deny bail, arguing that Ledet is a twice-convicted felon.

However, court records show Judge Greg Glass of the 208th District Court, instead, not only granted bond, but lowered bond to $10,000 and $20,000.

ABC13's Ted Oberg tried to speak with Glass earlier this summer when 13 Investigates uncovered he was one of four judges who has not held a single trial in more than a year and a half.

Glass refused to answer Ted then, and now Griffith is demanding answers from the judge.

"He told him he needed to get an ankle monitor and did that happen? No, it did not," Griffith said. "His bond was revoked, and he was still out on the streets."

Griffith wants Glass to be held accountable.

"It's sick to see this happen over and over again, and Judge Glass, you have some explaining to do," Griffith said.

ABC13 reached out to Glass's office but has not heard back yet.

Who is Deon Ledet? Man accused of killing HPD Officer William 'Bill' Jeffrey

Records show the man accused of HPD officer William "Bill" Jeffrey's death is no stranger to police and has a history of arrests dating back to 2008.

What we know about the Houston police officer killed while serving warrant

William "Bill" Jeffrey was approaching 31 years of service with HPD and was in the process of building his dream home with his wife and child.

Houston Officer William 'Bill' Jeffrey represents HPD's 120th death since 1860

In this video from May 2021, Chief Troy Finner, who was newly named to the top Houston Police Department role at the time, reflected on the on-duty deaths throughout HPD's history.

Comments / 18

Eagle Rider
9d ago

Harris county DA Kim Ogg was backed by Soros with over $600,000 from Open Society foundation!! Judge Greg Glass has a history of releasing felons, recently released a CAPITAL MURDER suspect that was already on parole and had several prior FELONY convictions!!! Glass should be charged and removed from the bench and law license revoked!!!! Liberal sanctuary city policies!!!

Reply(2)
11
Polores Anderson
9d ago

not only are they putting guns freely in the hands killers but the judges are granting bails to these dangerous felons..He is done when you kill or injured the men in blue..They all are coming after you

Reply(1)
4
 

