Police union president blames judge for deadly shooting of HPD officer

As officers mourn the loss of senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey , questions are mounting as to why the shooter wasn't behind bars.

"I don't even want to say his name," Douglas Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, said.

According to police, Jeffrey was serving 30-year-old Deon Ledet a high-level narcotics arrest warrant when he was shot and killed. Ledet was also killed in the shooting.

Ledet has a lengthy criminal record, dating back to 2008, according to court records.

In 2015, Ledet was sentenced to 10 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Most recently, he was charged with felony possession in 2020.

ABC13 obtained records from the district attorney's office, filing a motion for a hearing to deny bail, arguing that Ledet is a twice-convicted felon.

However, court records show Judge Greg Glass of the 208th District Court, instead, not only granted bond, but lowered bond to $10,000 and $20,000.

Glass refused to answer Ted then, and now Griffith is demanding answers from the judge.

"He told him he needed to get an ankle monitor and did that happen? No, it did not," Griffith said. "His bond was revoked, and he was still out on the streets."

Griffith wants Glass to be held accountable.

"It's sick to see this happen over and over again, and Judge Glass, you have some explaining to do," Griffith said.

ABC13 reached out to Glass's office but has not heard back yet.

William "Bill" Jeffrey was approaching 31 years of service with HPD and was in the process of building his dream home with his wife and child.

In this video from May 2021, Chief Troy Finner, who was newly named to the top Houston Police Department role at the time, reflected on the on-duty deaths throughout HPD's history.