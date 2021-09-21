CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

This Omaha-Area Sandwich Shop Has The Best Subs In Nebraska

By Kelly Fisher
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
 9 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are a classic go-to meal , and even though beloved chain restaurants hit the spot, local stores offer delicious options that you can’t order anywhere else.

That’s why Love Food , the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” found the best sub sandwich store in every state. Here’s what Love Food says about the best places to get hoagies, grinders, heroes, po’ boys or any other nickname for the sandwich:

“Held together by a submarine-shaped roll, usually perfectly balanced between fluffy, chewy and crispy, and typically served stuffed to bursting, variations can be found across the US. From classic Italian-style subs with meatballs or layers of charcuterie and cheese to a Vietnamese bánh mì, these are the best places to eat a sub sandwich in every state.”

So, which store stood out in Nebraska ?

Ethnic Sandwich Shop, located in Omaha.

Here’s what Love Food says about it:

Ethnic Sandwich Shop stands out from the sub sandwich chains in Nebraska and is known locally as the top spot for generously filled rolls. The shop specialises in sandwiches on white or rye hoagie rolls. In fact, sandwiches make up the bulk of the menu, with cold subs like the Slammer (ham, turkey, Swiss cheese and bacon) and hot options like classic meatball. The latter is a fan favourite and, for many, the sandwich that keeps them coming back for more.”

Find the rest of the best sub shops here .

Ron Coleman
9d ago

I have never heard of them. If they are the best why haven't I heard of them. Who did the survey the owners and their family?

