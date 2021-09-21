CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer accompanying CIA chief develops 'Havana' symptoms

A U.S. intelligence officer suffered symptoms linked to a series of suspected directed-energy attacks known as “ Havana syndrome” while traveling with CIA Director William Burns in India this month.

Experts are in the process of verifying the officer's symptoms, which are consistent with the scores of other cases in recent years linked to Havana syndrome, according to James Giordano, a scientist briefed on the case and others. CNN first reported the incident.

Defense and intelligence agencies have ramped up investigations of what appears to be a rising number of incidents in which personnel have suffered symptoms consistent with being exposed to directed energy. The symptoms are often referred to as Havana syndrome because of a well-known series of cases affecting personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba beginning in 2016. The U.S. has not publicly linked the incidents to an adversary.

There are at least 200 cases under investigation, half of them involving intelligence personnel.

It's unclear whether the officer was targeted because he was traveling with Burns, who has ordered an agency-wide review of possible attacks using microwave or other directed energy.

The CIA declined to comment on the officer's case, but said in a statement that Burns “has made it a top priority to ensure officers get the care they need and that we get to the bottom of this.” Since becoming director, Burns has tripled the number of medical staff studying incidents linked to Havana syndrome and met with agency personnel who reported cases.

The incident in early September occurred just a few weeks after two possible cases of Havana syndrome delayed Vice President Kamala Harris' trip from Singapore to Vietnam. U.S. officials said then that it was not someone who worked for the vice president or the White House.

Giordano, professor of neurology and biochemistry at Georgetown University and executive director of the Institute for Biodefense Research in Washington said Tuesday that the intelligence officer had reported symptoms consistent with the syndrome, which generally include loss of balance, dizziness, and headaches. The officer's case “represents a clear and present threat,” Giordano said.

“We’re beginning to see a pattern of increased selective targeted use,” he said.

New reports of possible Havana syndrome cases continue to emerge both in the U.S. and abroad, including two unconfirmed incidents in the U.S. this month and a series of incidents affecting U.S. personnel in Germany several weeks prior, Giordano said.

POLITICO

Milley's most important admission

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Make sure to join POLITICO on Thursday, Oct. 7, for our inaugural defense forum, where we’ll talk to the decision-makers in the White House, Congress, military and defense industry who are reshaping American power abroad and redefining military readiness for the future of warfare. Assure your spot now by registering here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

U.S. commander confirms Taliban floated U.S. control of Kabul security during evacuation

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, on Wednesday testified before the House Armed Services Committee that he had a meeting with Taliban representative Abdul Ghani Baradar in Doha, Qatar. During the Aug. 15 meeting, Baradar floated the idea of the American military taking control of Kabul's security during the evacuation process, McKenzie testified. The remark confirmed previous reporting from The Washington Post.
MILITARY
The Independent

Parents of jailed US marine call for ‘cowardly’ generals to resign over Afghanistan chaos

The parents of a US marine commander jailed for blasting his superiors and calling for “revolution” on social media have called for the leaders of the military to resign.Lt Col Stuart Scheller, who has served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Beirut, was put in the brig this weekend after refusing an order to stop his stream of Facebook and LinkedIn posts excoriating US generals and politicians.The 17-year Marine Corps veteran posted his first video criticising the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan on 26 August, followed by wide-ranging broadsides demanding “fundamental change” to America’s government and pledging to “bring the whole f***ing system...
MILITARY
