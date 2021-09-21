CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Call, Candiace: #RHOP’s Chris Bassett Responds To His Mother-In-Law’s ‘House Husband’ Shade

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VCuJp_0c38rj3400

On Sunday’s episode of #RHOP , a mother-in-law wondered if her daughter’s hubby was a “house husband”/”coattail rider” and the person in question is issuing a response.

As previously reported while Candiace Dillard was filming her “Drive Back” music video, her mom Ms. Dorothy made some questionable comments about Candy’s hubby Chris Bassett.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3REgg4_0c38rj3400

Source: Heidi Gutman / Bravo

While chatting with Candiace’s fellow Real Housewife of Potomac Mia Thornton, Ms. Dorothy dubbed Candiace’s husband, who manages her singing career and is a chef, a “house husband.” She also nodded in agreement with Gizelle Bryant who wondered if Chris was “riding Candiace’s coattails.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ms Dorothy (@thedivadorothy)

“I don’t know what’s going on with that, he was that the house when I left, he was still there,” said Ms. Dorothy on the set of Candiace’s music video shoot. “I don’t think that’s a good idea for a husband to try to be a mangar, it doesn’t work out right.

[…]
I didn’t expect him to quit his job after she got married and be a house husband,” Dorothy added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RHOA RHOP M2M (@thebravoshaderoom)

Mmmm hmmm. Not shady at all, right?

Well, the alleged “house husband” is none too pleased with the shade and he’s issuing a response.

According to Chris, he was blindsided by his mother-in-law’s comment that he wants to “move up” and “refine himself” considering that they’ve never talked about finances.

He’s also apparently so peeved that he’s throwing up his hands completely.

“At this point….it’s really F*** everybody,” he added.

As for Chris’ wife, she recently laid into Mia Thornton for even bringing up her hubby to Ms. Dorothy.

Candiace, who previously called Mia “handsome” on Twitter , added on the #RHOP aftershow that Mia’s “wide-hipped a**” should mind her business.

“You were plucked off the curb looking for a man to pay your bills,” said Candiace on the aftershow. “Worry about that! He gave you a business to go and play Monopoly with, worry about that. Don’t worry about that, you’re playing with my business, you’re playing with my dreams, you’re playing with my accomplishments.”

She also detailed while her mother might be hesitant to accept Chris’ new leadership role in her life.

“It’s obvious that my mom is not a fan of Chris being this involved in my career,” added Candiace noting that her mom was a “Kris Jenner-style” momager prior to Chris taking over. “She kind of was starting to feel like she was losing her place. […] We’re working on it we’re going to get to a place where the two support systems can coexist and hopefully I will still have all of my edges at the end of that journey.”

What do YOU think about the Chris Bassett “house husband” shade?

Comments / 5

Paula Sanders
9d ago

Chris ,it's plain to see you're the only gem in that box ,get out now before you lose your lustre

Reply
4
Related
bravotv.com

Mia Thornton Leaves Karen Huger Speechless with These Comments About Candiace Dillard Bassett

Robyn Dixon's birthday dinner on The Real Housewives of Potomac quickly turned into another showdown between Candiace Dillard Bassett and Ashley Darby, which we saw the conclusion of in the September 12 episode. The heated back-and-forth came about when the group's conversation turned to Ashley's handling of her discussion with Dr. Wendy Osefo during the Williamsburg trip.
TV SHOWS
urbanbellemag.com

The Cause of Candiace Dillard & Mia Thornton’s Blowup Revealed?

Some people don’t think Chris Bassett should manage Candiace Dillard. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard hoped her husband Chris Bassett would be able to manage her music career. But they have been clashing. Chris has been trying to manage Candiace and have his own career, but that has resulted in him not being available to help out the way she wants. On the recent episode, they discussed this. Chris said it doesn’t seem like Candiace respects his career. She apologized. And thanked him for his contributions to their household.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Mia Thornton Won’t Be In The Same Room As Candiace Dillard; Says Candiace’s Homophobic Tweets Are “Not Cute And Offensive”

Mia Thornton may be a newbie on Real Housewives of Potomac, but she came to play. Mia openly admitted to all her plastic surgery procedures from day one. Her husband, Gordon Thornton, is 32 years her senior, and the couple has two children together. Mia’s relationship with co-star Candiace Dillard has just hit the skids. […] The post Mia Thornton Won’t Be In The Same Room As Candiace Dillard; Says Candiace’s Homophobic Tweets Are “Not Cute And Offensive” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Rhoa Rhop M2m
Distractify

Candiace Dillard's Mom Is Still Taking Charge on 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'

Sorry, Karen Huger. There's someone else vying for the title of Grand Dame on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Since Candiace Dillard Bassett made her debut on the popular Bravo reality series in Season 3, her mom, Dorothy, has maintained a level of control over her daughter's life. She micromanaged the details of Candiace's wedding to Chris Bassett, and she often dangled the fact that she owned the townhouse that the newlyweds were living in.
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Does Robyn Dixon Think Candiace Bought Her $1.1M House Without Her Mom's Help?

Although Candiace Dillard Bassett's finances continue to a topic of conversation on The Real Housewives of Potomac, Candiace has made it clear that she and Chris Bassett are the only ones paying for the mortgage on their new house. As she explained on the show's Season 5 reunion, the $1.1 million abode "was purchased by [herself] and [her] husband."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Mia Thornton Slams Candiace Dillard Bassett For Body Shaming Ashley Darby; Thinks Candiace Is Jealous Of Ashley

Body shaming isn’t cool.  Ever.  Body shaming a new mom is even worse.  There isn’t anything more glorious a body can do than create and birth a child.  But Candiace Dillard Bassett clearly has little appreciation for that.  So she’ll go right ahead and call Ashley Darby “wide bodied” over a slight. What kind of dispute […] The post Mia Thornton Slams Candiace Dillard Bassett For Body Shaming Ashley Darby; Thinks Candiace Is Jealous Of Ashley appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'RHOP' Stars Trade Jabs Online Over Husband's New Role

Candiace Dillard has a lot of drama with her co-stars this season on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Dillard's friendship with Karen Huger became fractured when Dillard accused Huger of taking sides in the aftermath of her physical fight with Monique Samuels. Huger has tried to mend fences but Dillard says the damage is done. Dillard is also in an ongoing feud with Ashley Darby. Now, she's beefing with newbie Mia Thronton.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Teases Talking About Erika Jayne’s Tweets At Reunion Taping; Candiace Dillard Calls Erika Her “Hero” For “Trolling People To Death”

Not only has Erika Jayne’s behavior on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills been pretty abhorrent surrounding her divorce and Tom Girardi’s legal issues, but it’s even worse on social media. Erika has seemingly not been taking any of the accusations seriously, posting clap back and shade to avoid paying a penny toward […] The post Andy Cohen Teases Talking About Erika Jayne’s Tweets At Reunion Taping; Candiace Dillard Calls Erika Her “Hero” For “Trolling People To Death” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Effingham Radio

Jeannie Mai’s Ex Husband Responds To Her Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai‘s ex husband Freddy Harteis has spoken out about her announcement that she and her husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together. Jeannie previously said that she never wanted children — although Freddy did. When someone wrote via Instagram that Freddy was probably “prob biting bricks and screaming...
RELATIONSHIPS
washingtonnewsday.com

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth. Gregg Leakes, a businessman who participated on the TV show “Real Housewives of Atlanta” with his wife Nene Leakes, died of colon cancer. Following the return of his cancer after two years in remission, the entrepreneur was admitted to the hospital in June and underwent surgery.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Says 'Bittersweet' Goodbye to 'Today' Co-Star That Has Fans in Tears

Today with Hoda & Jenna marked the end of August by saying goodbye to more than just the month, but also a beloved member of the crew. During the Aug. 20 episode of the morning show, co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager bid farewell to executive producer Joanne LaMarca, who departed in order to spend more time with family. The emotional goodbye, which Kotb described as "bittersweet," led to an outpouring of messages of support as the Today show embarked on its new journey without LaMarca behind the scenes.
TV & VIDEOS
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy