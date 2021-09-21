CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, MI

Ford announces a Bronco Raptor coming in 2022

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDUBe_0c38rgOt00

Ford Motor Company made big news on Tuesday at Motor Bella when it announced a Raptor version of the all-new Bronco is coming next year.

The automaker unveiled the Bronco last year and said that more than 125,000 orders have been placed for the SUV so far, with many people still waiting on their vehicle.

According to Ford, they wanted to add two new colors to the Bronco lineup next year – Eruption Green and Hot Pepper Red – but that's not all they are adding.

The company said the Bronco Raptor will be the highest off-road performance Bronco yet, and adds to the Raptor family that already includes the F-150.

During the press conference, Ford said it would have more information to share soon, sooner than it takes the next Jurassic Park sequel to debut.

Ford first introduced the Raptor in 2010 and has continued to do so with every version since.

The F-150 Raptor includes a 3.5-liter EcoBoost high-output V6 engine with 450 horsepower and 510 lb.-ft. of torque.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Cars
County
Wayne County, MI
Wayne County, MI
Cars
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Raptor#Ford F 150 Raptor#Ford Motor Company#Motor Bella#The Bronco Raptor
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy