For Your Viewing Pleasure: Kenya Moore, Iman Shumpert & More Celebs Make Their ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Debut [Video]

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
 9 days ago

Last night’s premiere of Dancing with the Stars was one for the books.

Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars kicked off on Monday, September 20. While there’s still no live audience in the building due to the ongoing pandemic, the energy was still through the roof thanks to returning host Tyra Banks and judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

For Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore’s first performance of the series, she did a foxtrot to Doja Cat and SZA’s hit “Kiss Me More,” which received a score of 26 out of 40. “It had a charm and a sophistication that you want to see in a foxtrot,” said Goodman following her performance.

Another highly-anticipated premiere came from Iman Shumpert, who gave viewers at home an energetic jive to Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” for his first dance on the show. While the baller only received a 21 out of 40, Inaba called him “the fly guy of season 30!”

If you missed the festivities, check out more dances from last night’s DWTS premiere down below:

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong dance the Foxtrot to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach dance the Jive to “Hey Ya! (Radio Mix)” by Outkast

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold dance the Cha Cha to “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber dance the Jive to “STAY” by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson dance the Quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet

