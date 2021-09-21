CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

Vassalboro Farm Needs Help After 8 Cows Die in Lightning Strike

By Matt James
92 Moose
 9 days ago
As a last ditch effort to save the family farm, a GoFundMe has been created to assist after a lightning strike killed eight of the farm's heifers. Fortin's Farm, most notably memorable by its red, white and blue barn roof, is seeking the assistance of people here in Central Maine after last week's storm caused the unthinkable to happen. As eight of John Fortin's heifers were standing underneath a tall pine tree, seeking shelter from the torrential rain, a lightning bolt hit the tree and instantly killed all eight heifers that were gathered beneath it.

92 Moose

