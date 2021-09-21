CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Reacts to the Machine Gun Kelly vs. Corey Taylor Feud

By Graham Hartmann
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twitter has come alive with the beef between Machine Gun Kelly and Corey Taylor. Here are some of the best reactions to the bad blood that began with a cameo gone bad. Before Slipknot’s headlining set at this year’s Riot Fest, MGK took a shot at the masked nine during his performance. “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage. Talkin' shit.”

loudwire.com

CELEBRITIES
