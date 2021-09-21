Being the new junior on campus

Park, previously a Peabody student, begins her first semester on the Homewood campus. The night before the first day of classes, my roommate asked me if I would be able to find my way around campus. Inside, I knew the answer was probably not, but out of fear of letting my nerves show, I nonchalantly told her to relax and that I “100% got this.” The next day came, and once I arrived on campus, I immediately realized that I had absolutely no idea where I was going.