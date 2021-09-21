CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Being the new junior on campus

By SOPHIA PARK
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark, previously a Peabody student, begins her first semester on the Homewood campus. The night before the first day of classes, my roommate asked me if I would be able to find my way around campus. Inside, I knew the answer was probably not, but out of fear of letting my nerves show, I nonchalantly told her to relax and that I “100% got this.” The next day came, and once I arrived on campus, I immediately realized that I had absolutely no idea where I was going.

www.jhunewsletter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Mirror

Being Back on Campus Brings Excitement

Looking around campus these last three weeks, I am continuously shocked by how many students I see walking around. Ever since we shifted to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I have become totally unfamiliar with actually being on campus. Doing things like, going to class and other activities that had been part of my everyday life during the first half of my time here at Fairfield, now feel foreign.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Beatrice Daily Sun

SCC welcomes new campus director

Southeast Community College in Beatrice officially has a new campus director, vice president of program development and athletic administrator, replacing Bob Morgan, who retired in May after 31 years at SCC. Since starting recently, Brett Bright said he has been learning more about the different aspects of his position. “The...
BEATRICE, NE
High Point Enterprise

New Junior League members promote literacy

HIGH POINT — New members of the Junior League of High Point are trying to do their part in promoting education and literacy. In partnership with the Bikes for Kids Foundation and Guilford County Schools, the Junior League’s 2020-21 new member class distributed 1,200 copies of “Chocolate Cake and Ice Cream, Kindness and Happiness” to rising third-graders at High Point and Jamestown public schools. Included with the book was an insert that linked students to resources for reading at home, including a readalong video featuring Junior League members.
HIGH POINT, NC
Franklin News Post

New campus minister arrives at Ferrum

Ferrum College welcomed its new campus minister last month when Indiana native Laura Robinson arrived on campus. “I’m looking forward to talking to students, getting their ideas, and implementing them to make Student Ministry a program that reaches Ferrum students where they are,” said Robinson. “Laura is a young, dynamic,...
FERRUM, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Canada#Cafeteria#Bloomberg#The Social Media Managers#The News Letter
usustatesman.com

A new way to stay involved: Facebook Campus

Staying up to date on events as a college student can be a daunting experience. The myriad of emails, Instagram posts and flyers add up quickly, leaving many students switching between platforms to keep informed. What if there was a way to stay involved through one app?. Facebook Campus, a...
INTERNET
uscannenbergmedia.com

School of Dramatic Arts students to get new central home on campus

Renovation of a historic building on campus for USC’s School of Dramatic Arts was announced Thursday, Sept. 9 by Dean Roxworthy. Scheduled for completion in December 2023, the United University Church is set to be transformed into SDA’s central on-campus location. After years of struggling with limited space, SDA is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bctv.org

New Higher Education Campus Specialist 9-21-21

Host Francine Scoboria is joined by Victoria Simmons, Higher Education Campus Specialist, to discuss her position, background in education, and plans to make service more expansive and accessible on Safe Berks. From the program: Safe Berks.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
ramaponews.com

New Ramapo President Jebb roots herself on-campus

Dr. Cindy R. Jebb began her first academic year as Ramapo’s fifth college president this September, although her position has been official since July 6, after she retired from the U.S. Military with the rank of Brigadier General after 39 years. President Jebb has made great strides in introducing herself...
RAMAPO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Google
Winona Daily News

Campus Connection: Student research helps to break new ground

Five Saint Mary’s University seniors are currently laying the tracks for research in a newer, lesser-known area of ecological study. The students, along with assistant professor of biology Ben Pauli, Ph.D., are working to find out how train noises could affect animals in the area. Extensive research has been done...
WINONA, MN
14news.com

USI unveils new on-campus aquatic center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A major athletic facilities project at the University of Southern Indiana has officially come to an end. USI officials unveiled its new, on-campus aquatic center on Thursday. The new pool is the final part of the three-phase project, which includes Screaming Eagles Arena and a newly-remodeled,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
oglethorpe.edu

Oglethorpe welcomes TheDream.US Scholars to campus for new academic year

This fall, Oglethorpe welcomed 42 new TheDream.US Scholars to campus, who joined more than 50 Scholars continuing their studies. TheDream.US is the nation’s largest college access and career success program for immigrant youth “DREAMers” who came to the United States as children and attended K-12 schools, but are ineligible for federal financial aid. The program raises private funds and awards scholarships to help these students pay for their college education.
ATLANTA, GA
KATU.com

Portland State welcomes new students to campus on move-in day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thursday was move-in day for Portland State University students, a welcome change for many who had to take classes remotely last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Compared to 2020, PSU is welcoming double the amount of students back to campus, with more than 1,700 choosing to...
PORTLAND, OR
oswegonian.com

Open Skate returns to campus with new restrictions

Recreational ice skating activities have resumed this fall at SUNY Oswego. Open Skate sessions are managed by the Oswego Skate Shop. The Shop operates as a part of the programs provided by the Department of Campus Life. Open Skate sessions take place at the Marano Campus Center Arena and Convocation...
OSWEGO, NY
Sterling Journal-Advocate

8 new instructors join faculty at Northeastern Junior College

Area school districts aren’t the only ones seeing new faces this school year. In recent months Northeastern Junior College has welcomed several new instructors. Kelsey Dillenger is a new nursing instructor. Born and raised in Sterling, she started her love and interest in the nursing field when she was in high school and was able to take MedPrep at NJC, which introduced her to the nursing field.
STERLING, CO
northerniowan.com

New campus life editor greets readers

My name is Katie Crow and I am so excited to be the campus life editor. I am currently a third year student here at the University of Northern Iowa and am majoring in digital journalism and minoring in art for photography. I am from Cedar Falls, but was adopted from Guatemala. I have been working for the university for over three years now and I love the people who I have met throughout my many years here so far.
COLLEGES
Kokomo Tribune

Ivy Tech shows off new campus at open house

Cindy Suryantoro remembers teaching Ivy Tech nursing students on Firmin Street, where Inventrek is now. The 2016 tornado moved those students to the current campus on Morgan Street, but it was nothing like Suryantoro, since retired, and her husband Rudy, a former student, remember. Both were on hand to see...
KOKOMO, IN
tcu360.com

New Intercultural Center becomes a safe place for students to gather on campus

The Intercultural Center was created for students to celebrate and bring awareness to the diversity and uniqueness of the students on campus. The Intercultural Center is the newest edition to TCU located in the Brown-Lupton University Union. It was the result of a list of demands from student leaders in...
COLLEGES
thedp.com

‘I know I’m supposed to be here’: Penn’s newest FGLI students adjust to being on campus

Many first-generation, low-income first years and sophomores are excited to be on campus for the first time, but some expressed concerns about adjusting to life at Penn. Finally taking their first steps onto Penn’s campus was a welcome change for many FGLI students after a mostly virtual conclusion to high school, and for sophomores, a remote beginning to their college years.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Students return to study spaces on campus amid plans for library redesign

With the resumption of on-campus living, students are adjusting to studying in study spaces at Homewood after having spent much of the past year online. Last semester, students were allowed to return to campus, but study spaces in Brody Learning Commons and Milton S. Eisenhower Library (MSE) were limited by density restrictions and shortened hours of operations. In November 2020, the University announced that it would build the Freshman Annex to serve as a socially distanced study space in the Freshman Quad, but students reported that it was largely unused.
COLLEGES
bostonrealestatetimes.com

New vision for planning and design at Harvard University Campus

Harvard’s campus has evolved and expanded over the past almost four centuries, from a small cluster of buildings in Cambridge that graduated the first class of nine men in 1642, into a University that spans several municipalities in Greater Boston and beyond. As that expansion has occurred over time, the University has focused on ways in which all areas of campus relate and connect to each other, to varying degrees of success.
HARVARD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy