Ligonier Valley girls volleyball talks the talk, walks the walk

Following a successful first season in the WPIAL, Ligonier Valley volleyball coach Emily Daugherty easily could identify some areas for her team to improve over the summer. “We knew that they’d be a very conditioned team. I was never afraid of their skill levels and stuff like that,” said Daugherty, entering her third season leading the Rams. “They all put in the work. But not putting together a full game and communicating was a big thing for us last year.