Ohio State

This Sandwich Shop Has The Best Subs In Ohio

By Kelly Fisher
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 9 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are a classic go-to meal , and even though beloved chain restaurants hit the spot, local stores offer delicious options that you can’t order anywhere else.

That’s why Love Food , the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” found the best sub sandwich store in every state. Here’s what Love Food says about the best places to get hoagies, grinders, heroes, po’ boys or any other nickname for the sandwich:

“Held together by a submarine-shaped roll, usually perfectly balanced between fluffy, chewy and crispy, and typically served stuffed to bursting, variations can be found across the US. From classic Italian-style subs with meatballs or layers of charcuterie and cheese to a Vietnamese bánh mì, these are the best places to eat a sub sandwich in every state.”

So, which store stood out in Ohio ?

Susie’s Sub Shop, located in Columbus.

Here’s what Love Food says about it:

“From Philly-style subs to veggie rolls with mushrooms, onions and peppers, the sandwiches at Susie’s Sub Shop are always delicious. They’re huge, too, which means it’s tough to finish even the best-ever meatball sub . Another favourite is the roast beef , served on perfectly baked rolls. Susie's is also known for pizza and – brilliantly – pizza subs, with all the classic toppings stuffed into a roll.”

Find the rest of the best sub shops here .

92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
Columbus' #1 for New Country

