This Wisconsin Restaurant Has The Best Sushi In The Whole State

Everyone has their favorite place to get the best burgers or desserts in town , but what about the best sushi?

Once you have a craving for sushi, there is no going back. So, next time you try to fulfill your appetite, instead of heading to the most convenient spot near you, try out the best place in your area for sushi. If you don't know exactly where that is, you're in luck. Eat This, Not That! set out where to find the best sushi in every state.

Of course, the key to a great sushi restaurant is freshness, quality, and location. The report says to find the best sushi restaurant in each state, they "scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our own dining around the country to put together a definitive list of the best sushi across the United States. "

So, where can you find the best sushi in Wisconsin?

Screaming Tuna in Milwaukee.

Here is what the report had to say about Screaming Tuna:

"Every local publication cites this Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch partner as the best place for fresh fish. The casual Asian-fusion bistro offers a large selection of sushi, seafood, and steak, and locals swear by the Screaming Tuna signature roll. Another bonus? Their strong commitment to sustainability."

