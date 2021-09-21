CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Pandemic MCAS Results: Fewer Students Met or Exceeded Grade Level Expectations in Commonwealth

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MALDEN – Today, September 21, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released statewide MCAS test results from the spring 2021 exam. Results show that many more students had gaps in their knowledge of math and, to a lesser extent, English language arts, compared to students in the same grades before the COVID-19 pandemic, and fewer students meet or exceeded grade level expectations.

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Mountaineer

Shining Rock students exceed state average

While statewide scores show only 45.4% of K-12 students taking the end-of-year tests passed during a school year plagued by a pandemic, Shining Rock Classical Academy was far ahead of that number. Haywood’s only public charter school saw 56.7% of students pass during a year when 20% to 30% of...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WBUR

MCAS Results Show Slide In Scores During Pandemic

Newly released results from the spring MCAS exams show "many more students had gaps in their knowledge of math and, to a lesser extent, English language arts" compared to their peers in the same grades who took the standardized tests before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said Tuesday.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
thenevadaindependent.com

Pandemic-era test results show decline in students' math, English Language Arts skills

Nevada students’ mathematics and English Language Arts skills tumbled since the pandemic began — mirroring and, in some cases, exceeding national downward trends, according to standardized test data released Thursday by the Nevada Department of Education. The test scores offer a glimpse into how COVID-19-related learning disruptions affected students academically,...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
theweektoday.com

MCAS scores reflect ‘disrupted school year’ during pandemic

The state released the results of the Spring 2021 MCAS tests on Sept. 21, and the impact the pandemic has had on students’ education can be seen in the scores to some degree — both within Wareham Public Schools and across the state. MCAS is a statewide system of standardized...
EDUCATION
Boston Herald

Lambert: MCAS results will spotlight academic needs after COVID year

The annual release of the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System test scores has garnered little attention in recent years — not so in 2021. When the results are made public this week, we’ll have our first look at how our students were affected by the continual interruptions in learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
commonwealthmagazine.org

MCAS results will provide vital information on pandemic impact — and student needs

THE ANNUAL RELEASE of the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) test scores has garnered little attention in recent years, but that’s not likely to be the case this year. When the results of tests administered in the spring are made public this week, we’ll have our first look at how our students were affected by the continual interruptions in learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Success#Grade Level#English Language#Commonwealth#Dese#Acceleration Academies
harvardpress.com

MCAS shows Harvard students doing well in face of challenges

Harvard students—and their teachers—rose to the challenge of last spring’s MCAS exams, despite the massive disruption COVID-19 caused in the 2020-2021 school year. The MCAS scores that came out this week showed students in several grades—but especially fifth- and 10th-graders—with strong standings in the state. In 2017 the state introduced...
HARVARD, MA
cbslocal.com

MCAS Results From 2021 Spring Exam Show Expected Pandemic-Related Drops In Math And English Scores

SMALDEN (CBS) – MCAS results from the 2021 spring exam were released Tuesday and they show an expected learning gap due to the disruption from the pandemic. “Results show that many more students had gaps in their knowledge of math and, to a lesser extent, English language arts, compared to students in the same grades before the COVID-19 pandemic, and fewer students meet or exceeded grade level expectations,” the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
vineyardgazette.com

MCAS Scores Lower for Island Schools, Following State Trend During Pandemic

In line with a statewide trend, Martha’s Vineyard public school students experienced a dip in MCAS scores following a difficult two years that involved a substantial amount of virtual learning during the Covid pandemic. “There were drops everywhere,” said superintendent of schools Matthew D’Andrea, following release Tuesday of the results...
EDUCATION
commonwealthmagazine.org

MCAS results drop across the board

THE FIRST MCAS tests administered in the COVID-19 era featured drops in scores “across the board,” the state’s education commissioner said Tuesday, saying the results show “everyone is going to have to step forward” to address kids’ mental health and academic needs. “I think the headline today is that it...
BOSTON, MA
Arkansas Online

Arkansas looking for tutors for students; training, pay provided

The formation of the Arkansas Tutoring Corps is underway. The purpose of the program is to build a system for recruiting and training tutors who can work with students across the state. The program will also work to connect the tutors with schools and organizations in need of tutors. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
telegram.com

Worcester, state MCAS test scores plummet during pandemic

WORCESTER — Worcester school district MCAS grade level scores fell by as much as 16% this past year, similar to scores across the state, according to test score results released Tuesday morning. The Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System results revealed just how much Worcester students scores dropped. English language arts scores...
thisweekinworcester.com

2021 MCAS Results Show Effects of Pandemic on Learning

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released statewide MCAS test results from the spring 2021 exam on Tuesday, September 21, showing fewer students meeting or exceeding grade level expectation than before the pandemic. Massachusetts did not administer MCAS tests in 2020, leaving 2019 the most recent comparable results.
EDUCATION
belmontonian.com

Belmont MCAS Scores Dip In Covid-19 Year; Performance Exceeds Statewide Results

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the most recent MCAS test scores for Belmont students took a dip as the district struggled to provide a first rate education model during a worldwide pandemic. But with the exception of a sharp drop in the percentage of elementary and middle school students meeting or exceeding in math, the district performance held its own compared to scores for all Massachusetts students.
BELMONT, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy