Pandemic MCAS Results: Fewer Students Met or Exceeded Grade Level Expectations in Commonwealth
MALDEN – Today, September 21, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released statewide MCAS test results from the spring 2021 exam. Results show that many more students had gaps in their knowledge of math and, to a lesser extent, English language arts, compared to students in the same grades before the COVID-19 pandemic, and fewer students meet or exceeded grade level expectations.framinghamsource.com
