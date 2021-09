The NBA’s annual midseason buyout frenzy has been a cause for concern for some NBA fans and observers, but unless rules are implemented to make changes, contending teams like the Utah Jazz stand to benefit from it. Ultimately, it’s an opportunity for solid veterans on rebuilding teams to find more appropriate employers. The Jazz, in spite of their tremendous depth and talent, may be looking for avenues towards improvement by the time teams are looking to reroute the unneeded players they were unable to trade.

