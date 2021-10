Everyone expects solid state batteries to be the next big thing in EV technology. While they may offer higher energy densities and lower costs, the main reason researchers all over the globe are rushing to perfect solid state batteries is because they will virtually eliminate the battery fires that have plagued automakers since the EV revolution began. Tesla has had its troubles with battery fires in the past. Lately, Hyundai, Kia, and Chevrolet have had similar troubles with battery cells manufactured by LG Chem, now called LG Energy Solution.

